Avodahmed And Pulse4pulse Partner To Enhance Preventative Care With AI-Driven Screening Solutions

Collaboration enhances patient outcomes, improves provider efficiency, and streamlines workflow diagnostics

WESTLAKE, Texas and MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AvodahMed, a leader in AI-powered clinical documentation, and Pulse4Pulse (P4P), a pioneer in early detection diagnostics, today announced a technology collaboration to improve preventative care, streamline provider workflows, and enhance patient outcomes. Through this partnership, an Ambient Screening solution is embedded within Pulse4Pulse's diagnostic offering, delivering an automated, intelligent solution for early disease detection and provider efficiency. This innovative platform integrates seamlessly into routine patient visits, leveraging real-time AI insights to enhance preventative care, improve provider efficiency, and streamline diagnostic workflows.

Addressing the Growing Need for Early Detection

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) cause 74% of global deaths, with cardiovascular diseases leading at 19+ million annually. Early intervention is crucial, and the AI-driven preventative care market is projected to exceed $164 billion by 2030. Pulse4Pulse and AvodahMed's Ambient Screening solution empowers providers with market leading tools for faster, more accurate disease detection and improved patient outcomes.

How It Works – AI-Powered Screening in Action

The AI-powered screening solution passively listens to patient-provider interactions during routine exams, identifying hidden risk factors for chronic diseases in real time. The system then generates structured clinical notes and automated screening alerts, helping providers proactively flag patients who may require further diagnostic testing.



Real-Time Clinical Documentation: AI captures patient-provider discussions and generates structured notes instantly.

Automated Screening Alerts: AI flags potential diagnostic opportunities based on symptoms.

Seamless Workflow Integration: Providers receive notifications and approve recommended screenings effortlessly. Data-Driven Insights: The platform continuously refines its detection models, improving preventative care strategies over time.

The results are more accurate diagnoses, earlier interventions, and reduced provider administrative burdens.

Enhancing Follow-Up Visits for Better Patient Outcomes

This partnership goes beyond initial diagnostics, ensuring continuity of care with AI-powered follow-ups.



For Providers: Present more patients with preventative care plans based on the clinical protocols of the individual provider. For Patients: Receive more personalized treatment plans and improved proactive health monitoring.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

"Our collaboration with Pulse4Pulse is a game-changer in how providers approach preventative care," said Paul Wiley, President at AvodahMed. "By combining the power of AvodahMed's Ambient Screening with Pulse4Pulse's early detection diagnostics, we are creating a solution that drives better patient outcomes while making it seamless for the provider."

"With AvodahMed's AI, our diagnostic technology service seamlessly integrates into provider workflows-making preventative care easier, faster, and more impactful than ever before," said David MacDonald, CEO, at Pulse4Pulse. "This partnership will help healthcare providers seamlessly incorporate our diagnostic solutions into patient care, making early detection more efficient and impactful than ever before."

Seamless Integration with Immediate Availability

The AI-powered integration will be available to Pulse4Pulse's provider network. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in AI-powered preventative healthcare, setting a new industry standard for efficiency and early disease detection. The seamless, workflow-friendly integration ensures that practices can adopt AI-driven diagnostic automation without disrupting existing operations. This breakthrough raises the standard for preventative healthcare, empowering providers with more accurate risk assessments and earlier intervention opportunities.

About AvodahMed

Avodah is an advanced artificial intelligence technology company committed to enhancing human connection through innovative solutions. With divisions in digital health and language translation, Avodah is dedicated to developing products that address complex challenges and improve outcomes across various sectors. AvodahMed, the digital health division, focuses on transforming how physicians and patients interact by providing state-of-the-art tools for healthcare professionals. Experience a world where everyone is seen, known, and understood. To learn more about AvodahMed, visit or find AvodahMed on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

About Pulse4Pulse

Pulse4Pulse is a pioneer in early detection diagnostics, leveraging advanced AI and clinical insights to improve preventative care. Pulse4Pulse enables proactive disease detection and better patient outcomes by integrating intelligent screening pathways into provider workflows. To learn more, visit Pulse4Pulse

© 2025 Avodah Inc and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Avodah and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.

Media Contacts: