BALLY's ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF BALLY's CHICAGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY ) ("Bally's") today announced the successful completion of the first Community Investment Program that allows non-accredited local residents to invest in the Bally's Chicago casino and resort project and share in ownership. As a result, nearly 1,800 unique shareholders including 1,007 Chicagoans and 1,573 Illinois based shareholders are now partners of the project, going a long way to fulfilling our commitment to the City of Chicago. Bally's delivers on an innovative way to do public-private partnerships. This is the first of what Bally's Chicago, Inc. (the "Company") intends to be a few rounds of placements. Contact Loop Capital Markets if you have any questions about the future of our Community Investment Program.

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY ) is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. Bally's owns and operates 19 casinos across 11 states, along with a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado, and holds OSB licenses in 13 jurisdictions in North America. The acquisition of Aspers Casino in Newcastle, UK, expands its international reach. It also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform, Bally's International Interactive division (formerly Gamesys Group), a leading global interactive gaming operator, and a significant economic stake in Intralot S.A. (ATSE: INLOT), a global lottery management and services business.

With 11,500 employees, its casino operations include approximately 17,300 slot machines, 595 table games, and 4,165 hotel rooms. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

Bally's Chicago Casino Resort will redefine the city's entertainment scene with a world-class destination featuring a 500-room hotel tower, 3,500 slots and table games, and a diverse array of dining experiences-including a rooftop restaurant and bar. The resort will also offer a rooftop pool, spa, and fitness center, a 3,000-seat theater, and expansive public amenities such as a two-acre park and a 2,000-foot-long riverwalk, creating a dynamic new gathering place for residents and visitors alike. With deep community partnerships Bally's is committed to their ongoing role as a proactive and responsible corporate citizen dedicated to supporting Chicago's growth and vitality. Currently, Bally's offers the first and only temporary casino, Located at the historic Medinah Temple.

