MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. John McDaniel, PharmD, an independent pharmacist, lends credibility: "As a pharmacist, I trust Edify to have wholesome, natural ingredients, rigorously tested for safety and efficacy. These farm-fresh, vegan-friendly gummies, crafted with non-GMO hemp and mushrooms from the Bluegrass region's nutrient-rich fields using precision agriculture, are available exclusively at , shipping nationwide. Designed for wellness seekers, they deliver mental clarity, stress relief, and mood enhancement with no artificial additives."

In 2024, Edify gained strong traction, reflecting the global CBD gummies market's growth to $4.8 billion, projected to hit $24.2 billion by 2030 with a 31% CAGR, per Grand View Research. A 2024 Harris Poll notes 62% of U.S. adults use CBD for anxiety and sleep, underscoring demand for trusted, natural products. Backed by studies in showing CBD reduces anxiety in 79% of users and noting Lion's Mane boosts cognitive function and reduces stress, Edify's gummies align with consumer trust trends in mental health and neuroprotective wellness. With 40% of adults reporting chronic stress (American Psychological Association, 2024), Edify's gummies address rising mental health needs. A 2023 study found CBD may reduce cortisol levels, a key stress hormone, while Lion's Mane supports neurogenesis, potentially improving memory and focus, per a 2024 report.

Dawn Cerbone, spokesperson for Edify, drives the vision: "We're redefining wellness with natural, trusted gummies that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles."

Nic Johnson, partner at Wholesale Hemp Farms, underscores the sourcing advantage: "Our Bluegrass region farm guarantees unmatched purity and potency in every gummy. Edify empowers healthier lives through transparent, science-driven products for today's health-conscious consumers."

Certificate of Analysis (COA) lab reports, verifying third-party testing for potency and purity, are posted for every product on the online store, alongside live field webcams showcasing transparent farming practices.

Edify crafts premium CBD, hemp, and nootropic mushroom gummies from our Kentucky farm, one of the state's largest hemp flower growers, using hemp derived CBD with <0.3% THC, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, ensuring superior purity and transparency. Nationwide shipping delivers sustainable wellness to health-conscious consumers at .

