Greenenergybreaks - Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) Prices $30 Million Public Offering To Fund Solar Panel Recycling Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Comstock (NYSE: LODE) has priced its underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 shares at $2.25 per share, expecting gross proceeds of approximately $30 million before expenses. The Company plans to use the funds to fully finance commercialization of its first industry-scale solar panel recycling facility-capable of processing over 3 million panels annually-advance additional site selection, cover development costs and repay debt. CEO Corrado De Gasperis said the offering eliminates all outstanding debt and strengthens the Company's cash position to accelerate growth in its recycling business. The offering, led by Titan Partners Group, is expected to close August 14, 2025, subject to customary conditions, with a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to 2 million additional shares.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems across entire industries by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable electrification metals, like silver, aluminum, copper, and other critical minerals from end-of-life photovoltaics.

