Gomo Health Launches The Women, Children And Families Engagement Hub To Improve Whole-Family Care And Health Outcomes In Every Life Stage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Women often serve as the primary caregivers for themselves, their children, partners, aging parents and extended family members. Nearly 80% of healthcare decisions in the U.S. are made by women, yet too often their own health takes a back seat to the needs of those they care for. When we don't invest in supporting women holistically, with resources and support for them and those they care for, the ripple effect touches entire families and communities. The new GoMo Health Engagement Hub addresses this gap by offeringtailored to the evolving needs of women, children, and families from birth through adolescence, adulthood, caregiving and aging.

A centralized offering that empowers organizations to support women and families across every life stage

Post thi

"The Engagement Hub was built on the understanding that women are the backbone of health in every community," said Bob Gold, Founder and Chief Behavioral Technologist at GoMo Health. "By supporting their health journeys with proactive, personalized engagement, we not only help women and families live healthier lives, but we also help healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes, reduce avoidable utilization, as well as employers retain staff and reduce unplanned absences and turnover. Prioritizing women's health creates a more equitable care experience for everyone."

The Hub integrates behavioral science and evidence-based strategies to deliver real-time, relevant support that empowers individuals to better manage their health and care decisions. From maternal brain health and early childhood development to caregiver stress, chronic condition management and preventive care, the programs deliver practical guidance that fits into daily routines and builds trust with users over time, as they progress through various life stages with a healthcare "companion" that provides individualized support.

Key areas of engagement include:



Early Childhood

Young Adulthood

Adulthood

Pregnancy

Motherhood

Caregiving

Self-Care Aging

Healthcare providers, payers, employers and community-based organizations can use the Hub to streamline outreach and engagement, align with value-based care goals, and foster long-term relationships with the populations they serve. To dive deeper into successful outcomes and case studies on the Women, Children and Families Engagement Hub, visit:

About GoMo Health

GoMo Health® delivers award-winning, evidence-based engagement solutions that improve health outcomes and reduce costs for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, insurance, life science, and community health organizations. Our proprietary science, BehavioralRx®, applies proven behavioral and cognitive techniques-psychosocial, emotional, and physical- to address the whole person, building resilience and better supporting self-management, healthy decision-making, and sustained behavior change. Delivered through our cloud-based technology platform, GoMo Health programs are personalized, scalable, and automated, connecting participants to timely support and resources while enabling the collection of electronically reported outcomes to inform care and predictive modeling. In 2025, GoMo Health achieved HITRUST Risk-based (r2) Certification, the most rigorous certification in the HITRUST portfolio, for its Personal Concierge and GoMo Chat products on Microsoft Azure.

Learn more:

SOURCE GoMo Health