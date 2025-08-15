Pride Holdings Group - PHSE (Formerly Parliament House Enterprises Inc) Announces Expansion With LGBTQ+ Bar Lucky's

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Parliament House Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHSE)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pride Holdings Group, a leading global operator of LGBTQ+ venues, entertainment, and lifestyle brands, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of a celebrated LGBTQ+ entertainment complex - Lucky's in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida. This addition marks a continued milestone in the group's growth and commitment to inclusive, community-focused hospitality, in the LGBTQ+ arena.This expansion reflects Pride Holdings Group's unique ability to consolidate diverse LGBTQ+ businesses while preserving their individuality, cultural significance, and local identity. The newly added venues represent a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ experience - from vibrant nightlife to luxury destination retreats. It is anticipated that this acquisition will fall under the company's Birdcage Cabaret branding.“Lucky's has a strong branding in the West Palm Beach marketplace, and I consider it another powerful statement for the company, in our path to dominating the LGBTQ space world-wide” said Michael Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group.“Bringing Lucky's into our family not only strengthens our presence in key LGBTQ+ destinations, but also unites us under a shared commitment to authenticity, diversity, and world-class service. We have a list of another 100 plus acquisitions which the company is working through the closing process. We have big press releases set to follow from next week as well.'In addition to these four new properties, Pride Holdings Group has identified more than 150 LGBTQ+-focused businesses across the U.S., Europe, and Australia for potential integration over the next six months, as part of its ongoing strategy to build the world's most respected and inclusive LGBTQ+ hospitality network.“This is more than expansion - it's a movement,” Barrett added.“We are building a global platform where LGBTQ+ culture, business, and creativity thrive - and where every guest feels seen, celebrated, and safe. Furthermore, we just started our hotel division, and 'Pride Hotels' will be launching soon'

Media Relations

Pride Holdings Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.