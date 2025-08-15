FMS Acquires AMP Services And Merchants Accounting Services To Provide Independent Restaurants With Leading Managed Accounting Service For The Back Of House

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS, a leader in financial management services and SaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of two respected firms: AMP Services, LLC ("AMP") and Merchants Accounting Services ("MAS"). This strategic expansion strengthens FMS's role as the premier partner for independent restaurants and retail businesses, delivering advanced managed accounting services, performance benchmarking, and strategic consulting-all managed on a single SaaS platform.

"This is a major milestone in our mission to democratize data and technology for independent operators," said Bob Graybill, CEO of FMS. "By integrating AMP and MAS into our platform, we're blending top-tier industry service with robust software and experienced accounting and financial teams that deliver the same consultive insights into running and growing a business like some of the larger national and international players.

Rick Braa, CEO of AMP, shared, "Joining FMS lets us scale our full-service offering-from outsourced finance to M&A support-while staying true to our independent focus. With FMS, we can do even more to simplify and support the lives of independent restaurant owners."

Ashley Campbell, COO of AMP, added, "Our proprietary tools have empowered restaurant leadership with financial insights. Now, combined with FMS's resources, we can transform complex data into actionable, real-time performance benchmarks."

Charanjit Dhillon, President of MAS, emphasized continuity and growth: "MAS has always stood for quality and responsiveness. With FMS, we not only uphold those values but expand our capacity to offer deeper advisory services and data transparency, helping our clients focus on their customers and the culinary experience."

This partnership also advances a shared charter: to democratize data and technology for independent operators in a way that is both relevant and commercially viable. Unlike expensive, chain-centric platforms -whose benchmarking data often lacks value for independents-FMS delivers actionable, tailored insights. Now, independent grocers and restaurateurs can access meaningful benchmarks without overpaying for data designed for large national chains that require significant information technology investments in services, care, and maintenance.

The acquisition brings together AMP's and MAS's technologies, methodologies, and consulting expertise with FMS's evolving suite of financial solutions. Independent operators will now gain access to advanced dashboards, peer benchmarking, KPI tracking, and tailored growth strategies.

"Our goal is clear," said Charlie Rapier, Chief Revenue Officer at FMS. "To give independent businesses the same strategic insight as the big players. Timely financials and flash reporting that allows them to take profitable actions, both tactical and strategic, to their business. With AMP and MAS, we're delivering scalable, data-driven solutions that help restaurants compete, grow, and truly focus on their customers' experience."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition



Scalable Financial Services – Full-suite accounting and finance solutions tailored to independent restaurants and retailers.

Advanced Benchmarking & Transparency – Proprietary tools for meaningful peer comparisons and real-time insights.

Strategic Advisory – Comprehensive guidance on growth, operations, and M&A specific to the restaurant market provided by professionals with decades of restaurant accounting and finance experience. Independent-Level Service at Scale – Personalized attention with access to enhanced technology and resources.

FMS, AMP, and MAS are committed to a seamless transition. Clients will continue receiving exceptional service and can look forward to new platform enhancements in the months ahead.

About FMS

FMS Solutions (FMS) is a trusted partner to independent retailers, offering the FMS Advantage-a comprehensive suite of SaaS and managed services tailored for accounting, tax, finance, labor management, order tracking, shrink control, and markdown management. With decades of deep industry expertise and a legacy dating back to 1974, FMS empowers grocers with real-time, data-driven insights that turn everyday operations into strategic decisions. From single-store operators to leading independent chains, FMS provides innovative tools and expert guidance to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Serving over 6,800 locations across all 50 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, FMS helps independent retailers boost profitability, streamline operations, and stay ahead in a competitive market. FMS is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL and has offices throughout North America and several global innovation centers. To learn more, visit or call 877.435.9400.

SOURCE FMS Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED