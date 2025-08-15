Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Post-Traditional Careers Launches AI-Powered Career Coaching Solutions To Replace Outdated Workforce Preparation Models


2025-08-15 12:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smithtown, NY, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post-Traditional Careers, the latest innovation from learning solutions firm Hyphen Innovation, is introducing AI-powered career education and coaching solutions that bring modern, personalized, and scalable approaches to preparing people for the future of work.

Founded by Sandra Buatti-Ramos, ACRW, CLMC-an award-winning career coach, nationally recognized strategist, scholar-practitioner, instructional designer, and workforce development thought leader-the company delivers research-driven frameworks that align career development with today's fast-changing labor market. Sandra's expertise blends research-based education with evidence-based coaching to create practical, adaptable learning programs. Her leadership as Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Post-Traditional Careers, Executive Contributor for Brainz Magazine, former chair of a career development academic department, and teaching roles at Columbia University and Stony Brook University underpin her bold, forward-thinking approach.

The forthcoming course packages and AI-integrated learning ecosystems directly address critical gaps in U.S. career services. National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE ) data indicate that average student-to-career staff ratios exceed 1:2,000 (Yang, 2024 ; NACE, 2021). Only 36% of students are satisfied with their campus career centers, and just 16% of graduates describe those services as "very helpful" (Inside Higher Ed , 2023; Auter & Marken, 2016). Although using career services improves the odds of securing full-time employment (67% vs. 59%), nearly 40% of recent graduates remain underemployed (Federal Reserve Bank of New York, n.d.).

Post-Traditional Careers meets these challenges with:

  • Evidence-based coaching with measurable results
  • Resume, cover letter, and job search consulting tailored to the AI era
  • Personalized career mapping informed by real-time labor market data
  • Modular, industry-aligned AI learning for in-demand skills

Programs serve:

  • Students & recent graduates navigating competitive markets
  • Parents supporting their children's career paths.
  • Professionals seeking career pivots, upskilling, or advancement
  • Organizations building future-ready talent pipelines

Earlier pilots of Post-Traditional Careers' learning architecture achieved 100% microcredential completion rates, with assessments confirming strong skill application and sustained engagement through optimized course design, real-time feedback, and intentional content sequencing.

"The future of work demands more than outdated career center models can deliver," said Buatti-Ramos. "Our AI-powered frameworks meet the realities of today's labor market, ensuring learners are not just prepared, but future-ready."

Sign up for the course launch interest list to secure early access to student, professional, and organizational offers: Join Here.

Visit for free resources, career coaching, resume support, and more.

About Post-Traditional Careers

Post-Traditional Careers is an AI-powered, research-driven career education and coaching platform helping students, graduates, professionals, and organizations prepare for the future of work. Its programs combine evidence-based coaching, skill development, and personalized career mapping to build adaptable, future-ready talent pipelines.

About Hyphen Innovation

Hyphen Innovation is a learning and workforce development company creating scalable solutions for a rapidly changing labor market. Through ventures like Post-Traditional Careers, it merges technology, research, and practical expertise to deliver measurable career success.


Media Contact
 Company: Post-Traditional Careers
Contact: Sandra Buatti-Ramos, ACRW, CLMC – Founder
Email: ...
Country: United States
Website:

