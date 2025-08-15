Post-Traditional Careers Launches AI-Powered Career Coaching Solutions To Replace Outdated Workforce Preparation Models
Founded by Sandra Buatti-Ramos, ACRW, CLMC-an award-winning career coach, nationally recognized strategist, scholar-practitioner, instructional designer, and workforce development thought leader-the company delivers research-driven frameworks that align career development with today's fast-changing labor market. Sandra's expertise blends research-based education with evidence-based coaching to create practical, adaptable learning programs. Her leadership as Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Post-Traditional Careers, Executive Contributor for Brainz Magazine, former chair of a career development academic department, and teaching roles at Columbia University and Stony Brook University underpin her bold, forward-thinking approach.
The forthcoming course packages and AI-integrated learning ecosystems directly address critical gaps in U.S. career services. National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE ) data indicate that average student-to-career staff ratios exceed 1:2,000 (Yang, 2024 ; NACE, 2021). Only 36% of students are satisfied with their campus career centers, and just 16% of graduates describe those services as "very helpful" (Inside Higher Ed , 2023; Auter & Marken, 2016). Although using career services improves the odds of securing full-time employment (67% vs. 59%), nearly 40% of recent graduates remain underemployed (Federal Reserve Bank of New York, n.d.).
Post-Traditional Careers meets these challenges with:
- Evidence-based coaching with measurable results Resume, cover letter, and job search consulting tailored to the AI era Personalized career mapping informed by real-time labor market data Modular, industry-aligned AI learning for in-demand skills
Programs serve:
- Students & recent graduates navigating competitive markets Parents supporting their children's career paths. Professionals seeking career pivots, upskilling, or advancement Organizations building future-ready talent pipelines
Earlier pilots of Post-Traditional Careers' learning architecture achieved 100% microcredential completion rates, with assessments confirming strong skill application and sustained engagement through optimized course design, real-time feedback, and intentional content sequencing.
"The future of work demands more than outdated career center models can deliver," said Buatti-Ramos. "Our AI-powered frameworks meet the realities of today's labor market, ensuring learners are not just prepared, but future-ready."
Sign up for the course launch interest list to secure early access to student, professional, and organizational offers: Join Here.
Visit for free resources, career coaching, resume support, and more.
About Post-Traditional Careers
Post-Traditional Careers is an AI-powered, research-driven career education and coaching platform helping students, graduates, professionals, and organizations prepare for the future of work. Its programs combine evidence-based coaching, skill development, and personalized career mapping to build adaptable, future-ready talent pipelines.
About Hyphen Innovation
Hyphen Innovation is a learning and workforce development company creating scalable solutions for a rapidly changing labor market. Through ventures like Post-Traditional Careers, it merges technology, research, and practical expertise to deliver measurable career success.
Media Contact
Company: Post-Traditional Careers
Contact: Sandra Buatti-Ramos, ACRW, CLMC – Founder
Email: ...
Country: United States
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment