Campine Reacts On Alleged Resale Of Its Products Into Russia.
Campine NV, a metals recycling and specialty chemicals company listed on Euronext Brussels, has taken note of certain allegations that its products have been resold to Russia.
Campine is committed to ensuring compliance with applicable laws, including sanctions and export controls laws.
Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in March 2022, Campine stopped all sales to Russia.
The company takes the allegations very seriously that its products were resold to Russia by third parties. Campine is working with external legal counsel to address the issue, including assessing whether it is appropriate to further enhance compliance measures and what the next steps should be.
For further information you can contact Karin Leysen
(tel. no +32 14 60 15 49 / email: ... )
