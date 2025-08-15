Overhaul Introduces Innovative Risk Management Tools: Shipment Risk Score And Risk Summary

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, has today announced the launch of two groundbreaking tools, Shipment Risk Score and Risk Summary, marking a significant advancement in how monitoring teams respond to incidents in real-time.

In an era where logistics operations face the challenge of high volumes and high stakes, these tools are set to revolutionize the industry by replacing outdated manual processes and scattered workflows, building upon Overhaul's mission of providing a unified, data-driven approach to shipment risk assessment.

Jonathan Ryan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Overhaul, emphasized the transformative impact of these new features. "The issue in risk management isn't the lack of alerts; it's the overwhelming noise created by too many of them," said Ryan. "Our solution is designed to cut through this noise, allowing teams not just to identify problems but to resolve them swiftly and effectively."

Shipment Risk Score: Utilizing an AI model trained with billions of data points, this feature assigns a dynamic risk score to each shipment on a scale from 0 to 100, with the potential for scores to cumulatively exceed 100 based on multiple risk factors. This scoring system updates the shipment list in real-time, prioritizing the most at-risk loads and enabling teams to focus their efforts where it is most needed. Risk Summary: This tool provides a concise breakdown of risk factors such as geofence breaches, temperature deviations, and contact issues in a single view, eliminating the need for excessive scrolling and tab-switching. The clarity and immediacy offered by the Risk Summary ensure that actionable insights are readily accessible.

Preliminary results from early implementations of these features indicate a 50% improvement in response times to incidents, underscoring their effectiveness in enhancing operational efficiency.

A satisfied client praised the AI-driven risk assessment tools, noting, "The AI-driven risk assessment tools in Overhaul allow us to proactively identify and manage potential threats. Moreover, their teams are highly professional and offer solutions that exceed our expectations." Jonathan Ryan further added, "This is what real-time decision intelligence looks like. It empowers our teams and customers to stay one step ahead of risks, ensuring safer, more efficient operations."

For more information on the latest update, click here .

About Overhaul

Overhaul is the leading in-transit supply chain risk management platform for the world's most trusted brands. Purpose-built to manage in-transit inventory and protect high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled shipments, Overhaul combines real-time data, contextual intelligence, and actionable alerts to prevent disruption or loss. With a device-agnostic approach and deep expertise in cargo security, compliance, and logistics, Overhaul empowers shippers, carriers, and logistics providers to move goods smarter, safer, and with greater control. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, CEVA Logistics, and Arvato. For more information, visit over-haul , and follow them on LinkedIn , Instagram, and Facebook .

