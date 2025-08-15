Ascendant Loyalty And The Loyalty People Announce Strategic Partnership To Achieve Global Reach And Enhance Loyalty Consulting Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration brings together two respected voices in the loyalty space to offer clients deeper insight, broader capabilities and a truly global consulting practice. By combining The Loyalty People's strategic reach across EMEA with Ascendant Loyalty's Big 4-level consulting rigor across North America and APAC, the partnership creates a unique value proposition for brands looking to build, evolve, or optimize their loyalty and CRM efforts.

"Our Loyalty Leaders proven process/method has focused on creating real business value on a sustained basis informed by customer insight," said David Slavick Co-founder & Partner at Ascendant Loyalty. "With The Loyalty People's deep network and market insight in EMEA, we're extending our footprint and elevating the impact we can deliver for brands across the globe."

Together, the two firms will collaborate on strategic projects, share market insights, and create joint offerings designed to help brands across retail, travel, e-commerce, hospitality and more to achieve profitable growth through proven best practices and capabilities in customer acquisition, retention, loyalty, and CRM.

"This partnership is built on a shared belief in customer-first thinking and practical, outcome-driven consulting," said Pete Howroyd, Founder of The Loyalty People. "We're stronger together – combining regional expertise, proven methodologies, and a network of senior consultants to deliver even greater results for valued clients."

About Ascendant Loyalty

Ascendant Loyalty is a North America-based customer-centric consultancy offering expertise in customer growth and retention through CRM and loyalty marketing programs. Known for its Big 4-style approach and deeply collaborative client relationships, Ascendant Loyalty serves global brands across retail, travel, e-commerce and hospitality. From strategy to program design and technology selection, Ascendant Loyalty delivers world-class solutions that drive long-term customer value and sustained profitable business lift.



About The Loyalty People

The Loyalty People is a UK-based consultancy and global marketing community focused on loyalty, CRM, customer engagement, and marketing strategy. Through its fast-growing platform, The Loyalty People connects brands with experts, tools, and insights to accelerate growth.



Contact:

David Slavick

224-357-8216

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascendant Loyalty Marketing