Investment Opportunities In The Generative AI In Agriculture Market 2025-2029: Precision Farming, Agricultural Robotics & Automation, Crop Management, Livestock Management, Soil Analysis
The generative AI in agriculture market is projected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.3% during this period. This growth forecast is part of a comprehensive report on the industry, offering detailed insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It includes a robust vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key market players.
An up-to-date analysis shows that the market benefits from the global demand for enhanced agricultural productivity and sustainability. Key factors driving growth include rapid advancements in AI models and solutions that address labor shortages through automation and robotics.
Market Segmentation:
- By Technology: Machine learning, Deep learning, Computer vision, Natural language processing, Robotics By Application: Precision farming, Agricultural robotics and automation, Crop management, Livestock management, Soil analysis By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa
Key industry trends include the emergence of hyper-personalized generative agronomists, the revolution in generative physical autonomy, and the creation of agricultural digital twins. These trends are expected to drive significant demand, highlighting the market's future growth potential. The report offers insights into market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis, helping businesses strategically position themselves for growth.
The vendor analysis provides detailed profiles of leading market players, including AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Agribotix, ANYbotics AG, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG, Blue River Technology, and others. It also examines upcoming trends and challenges, aiding companies in strategic planning to leverage potential growth opportunities effectively.
- AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. Agribotix ANYbotics AG BASF Digital Farming GmbH Bayer AG Blue River Technology Coverfields Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Deere and Co. Gamaya Granular Inc. International Business Machines Corp. Microsoft Corp. Plantix PrecisionHawk Inc. Raven Industries Inc. Syngenta Crop Protection AG The Climate Corp. Valmont Industries Inc.
