Investment Opportunities In The Generative AI In Agriculture Market 2025-2029: Precision Farming, Agricultural Robotics & Automation, Crop Management, Livestock Management, Soil Analysis

The generative AI in agriculture market is projected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.3% during this period. This growth forecast is part of a comprehensive report on the industry, offering detailed insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It includes a robust vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key market players.

An up-to-date analysis shows that the market benefits from the global demand for enhanced agricultural productivity and sustainability. Key factors driving growth include rapid advancements in AI models and solutions that address labor shortages through automation and robotics.

Market Segmentation:



By Technology: Machine learning, Deep learning, Computer vision, Natural language processing, Robotics

By Application: Precision farming, Agricultural robotics and automation, Crop management, Livestock management, Soil analysis

By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key industry trends include the emergence of hyper-personalized generative agronomists, the revolution in generative physical autonomy, and the creation of agricultural digital twins. These trends are expected to drive significant demand, highlighting the market's future growth potential. The report offers insights into market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis, helping businesses strategically position themselves for growth.

The vendor analysis provides detailed profiles of leading market players, including AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Agribotix, ANYbotics AG, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG, Blue River Technology, and others. It also examines upcoming trends and challenges, aiding companies in strategic planning to leverage potential growth opportunities effectively.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.

Agribotix

ANYbotics AG

BASF Digital Farming GmbH

Bayer AG

Blue River Technology

Coverfields

Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Deere and Co.

Gamaya

Granular Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Plantix

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

The Climate Corp. Valmont Industries Inc.

