Orizon: AI-Powered Defi Revolution, Reshaping The Future Of Wealth Distribution

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a pivotal moment in the evolution of global financial technology, Orizon, an innovative protocol that fuses cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Decentralized Finance (DeFi), officially announces the launch of its protocol.

Orizon is committed to breaking the limitations of traditional DeFi by building an intelligent, highly stable, and sustainable next-generation financial infrastructure pioneering a model where the value created by AI is distributed to global participants.

AI + DeFi: A Dual Engine Driving the Evolution of Financial Infrastructure

Orizon's core vision stems from a fundamental insight:

The productivity revolution powered by AI will inevitably reshape the global economy and redefine wealth distribution.

While traditional financial systems and early DeFi projects are often plagued by inefficiencies, systemic risks, and unequal value capture, Orizon was born to leverage the disruptive power of AI to optimize DeFi protocols and to use the transparency and decentralization of DeFi to ensure AI's dividends are shared by every ecosystem contributor, not monopolized by capital alone.

Breaking Barriers: Orizon's Innovative Solutions to DeFi's Core Challenges

Orizon Protocol tackles the key pain points of today's DeFi landscape with its unique AI engine and modular smart contract architecture:

1. Ending Volatility: AI-Powered Liquidity Protection

Traditional AMM models often cause drastic price swings due to shallow liquidity. Orizon's advanced mechanism greatly improves capital efficiency and smooths out price curves, significantly reducing impermanent loss. This creates a more stable and predictable environment for both traders and liquidity providers.

2. Activating Long-Term Ecosystems: Smart Heat & Value Capture

To overcome the short-lived“pump-and-dump” lifecycle common in DeFi, Orizon has built a powerful ecosystem flywheel.

With a unique “Earn More Tokens” model (details elaborated at next point), it fosters long-term user retention and self-reinforcing growth, ensuring sustainable development.

3. Redefining Investment Logic: From Price Arbitrage to Steady Token Gains

Orizon radically transforms DeFi investing shifting the focus from high-risk, short-term speculation to long-term value accumulation.

Participants earn continuous, stable token rewards by staking, providing liquidity, or contributing to the ecosystem.

This model solves the dilemma of:



“Fear of entry during price surges,” and “No gains during flat/down markets.”

Now, long-term holding, easy participation , and continuous earnings become reality dramatically lowering barriers of entry while improving the overall user experience.

Official Protocol Launch: Co-Building the Future of Smart DeFi

With the launch of its protocol, Orizon invites blockchain enthusiasts, developers, liquidity providers, and investors worldwide to join this movement.

This is a pioneering project that deeply integrates the AI productivity revolution with DeFi's inclusive financial vision, aiming to build a more efficient, stable, and fair financial future.

Orizon is a groundbreaking AI-driven DeFi protoco l that uses deep learning algorithms and intelligent smart contracts to solve the core issues of traditional DeFi. It is designed to be highly adaptive, ultra-stable, and self-evolving-the infrastructure for the next generation of finance. Orizon firmly believes that the value of the AI revolution should be shared by global contributors, and it is using decentralized mechanisms to fulfill that vision.

To learn more about Orizon, visit:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Gitbook | Linktree

Contact:

ORIZON

...



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Orizon. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at