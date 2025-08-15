AI Supercomputer Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Revenues Forecast To Grow By Over USD 10 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI supercomputer market presents growth opportunities driven by rising demand for high-performance AI workloads, cross-industry adoption, and cloud-based AI supercomputing expansion. Specialization and convergence with emerging tech will drive demand.

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Supercomputer Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in supercomputer market is projected to experience significant growth, anticipating an increase of USD 10.07 billion from 2024 to 2029. This growth is expected to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.

This comprehensive report on the AI in supercomputer market delivers extensive analysis, market sizing, and forecasting, alongside trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor evaluations spanning approximately 25 notable vendors.

As the market currently evolves, several factors fuel its expansion, notably the burgeoning demand for high-performance AI workloads, widespread cross-industry adoption of AI technologies, and the rise of cloud-based AI supercomputing solutions.

The specialization of AI supercomputers for targeted applications emerges as a key driver of market growth in upcoming years. Integration of AI supercomputing with hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, coupled with its convergence with emerging technologies, is anticipated to foster substantial demand across the industry.

The AI in supercomputer market is categorized as follows:

By Component:



Software

Hardware Services

By Deployment:



Cloud-based

On-premises Hybrid

By End-User:



Healthcare

Financial services

Manufacturing

Retail Others

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

The report covers the following areas:



AI in Supercomputer Market Sizing

AI in Supercomputer Market Forecast AI in Supercomputer Market Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis offers a robust set of tools to improve market positioning, featuring in-depth appraisals of leading market players. It includes insights into future trends and challenges that will shape market growth, aiding companies in strategizing to maximize upcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Axelera AI B.V.

Cerebras

Google LLC

Graphcore Ltd.

Groq Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

SambaNova Systems Inc. Tenstorrent Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900