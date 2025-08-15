Automotive AI Chipset Market Report 2025-2029: Innovations In Digital Cockpit Technology Boosting Market Growth
Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive AI Chipset Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive AI chipset market is poised for significant growth, predicted to expand by USD 7.61 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 20.8%. This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, complemented by a vendor analysis of about 25 key players.
Currently, the market thrives on the rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the push towards fully autonomous vehicles. Innovations in digital cockpit technology are redefining the in-vehicle experience, while a shift towards software-defined vehicles and centralized electronic/electrical architectures is setting the stage for future expansion.
The shift towards centralized compute and domain consolidation emerges as a significant market growth driver. The integration of generative AI and large language models, along with strategic vertical integration and custom OEM silicon, underscore the market's expansion potential.
The research combines primary and secondary data, incorporating industry inputs for a precise analysis. It features historical and forecast data, comprehensive market size insights, detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and an extensive vendor landscape review.
Automotive AI Chipset Market Segmentation
By Product:
- GPUs ASICs FPGAs CPUs Others
By Application:
- ADAS Autonomous vehicles Infotainment systems Predictive maintenance Others
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles Two-wheelers Special-purpose vehicles
By Geographical Landscape:
- APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America
The report encompasses a detailed industry analysis, covering area insights such as sizing, forecasts, and competitive analysis. A robust vendor analysis is designed to enhance market positioning.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Ambarella Inc. Baidu Inc. Black Sesame International Holding Ltd. Ceva Inc. General Motors Co. Horizon Robotics Infineon Technologies AG Mobileye Technologies Ltd. NIO Ltd. NVIDIA Corp. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Inc. Renesas Electronics Corp. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V. Tesla Inc. Texas Instruments Inc. Waymo LLC XPeng Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment