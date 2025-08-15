Ethanol Bus Industry Report 2025 Market To Surpass $4 Billion By 2033 As Governments Worldwide Turn To Ethanol Buses To Curb Carbon Emissions

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Bus Market Report by Type, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethanol bus market, valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it could reach USD 4.02 billion by 2033.

This represents a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2025 to 2033. Ethanol buses, powered by ethanol from sustainable resources like agricultural feedstock, offer an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered buses. As a result, their adoption by public and governmental transportation sectors is on the rise.

The demand for green fuels and eco-friendly vehicles is a key factor driving market growth. First-generation biofuels, such as bioethanol, derived from crops, along with second-generation biofuels from biomasses and agricultural waste, contribute significantly to this expansion. Growing environmental awareness, coupled with government initiatives aimed at curbing air pollution, further fuel market momentum.

Notably, countries like India are deploying ethanol buses on a large scale to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions while providing an economical method of public transport. Technological advancements in biofuel production, including enhanced biomass and yeast performance, are refining ethanol manufacturing processes, creating a favorable market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



What is the expected growth rate of the global ethanol bus market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the global ethanol bus market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ethanol bus market?

What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the ethanol source?

What are the key regions in the global ethanol bus market? Who are the key players/companies in the global ethanol bus market?

Key Attributes:

