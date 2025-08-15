Generative AI In Telecom Industry To Witness 42.7% CAGR: How To Succeed In This Fast-Growing Global Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include hyper-automation and personalized customer experiences, enhanced by AI co-pilots and strategic AI integration at the network edge

The generative AI in telecom market is expected to expand significantly, with projections estimating a growth of USD 2.71 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 42.7%. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, growth factors, challenges, and vendor landscape covering around 25 major vendors.

The current market scenario highlights a strong push for hyper-automation and operational efficiency. The growing demand for hyper-personalized customer experiences and accelerated innovation cycles for new services also play a pivotal role in driving market growth.

The sector's growth is further propelled by the emergence of telecom-specific large language models and sovereign AI. Additionally, the increasing use of AI co-pilots to augment the workforce and strategic integration of generative AI at the network edge will drive substantial market demand.

The research utilizes a mix of primary and secondary sources, including insights from key industry participants, to provide comprehensive market size data. This includes segmented regional analysis and vendor landscapes. The report includes both historical data and forecasts.

The generative AI in telecom market is segmented as follows:

By Component:



Solutions Services

By Deployment:



Cloud-based On-premises

By Application:



Customer services

Network management

Sales and marketing IT support

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report covers the following areas:



Generative AI in Telecom Market sizing

Generative AI in Telecom Market forecast Generative AI in Telecom Market industry analysis

In-depth vendor analysis is a key focus of the report, aiming to improve clients' market positioning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

APPEN Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Entrans Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Google LLC

H2O.ai Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

LXT

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. ZTE Corp.

