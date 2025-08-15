Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market To Grow By $8.45 Billion At 41.1% CAGR - Analysis Of Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities And Company Strategies To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in generative AI for personalized medicine include accelerated drug development, strategic partnerships, and enhanced data utilization. Emerging trends like biological foundation models and AI-driven multimodal insights offer potential growth across applications and regions, boosting industry demand.

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in personalized medicine market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, projected to increase by USD 8.45 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% during the forecast period. This market analysis offers an integrated review, highlighting market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis across approximately 25 vendors.

The current market landscape is shaped by rapid drug discovery and shorter development cycles, strategic collaborations, and increased capital influx. These factors act as key growth accelerators. Moreover, advancements in multimodal data accessibility and computational prowess are foundational enablers for market expansion.

Emerging trends such as the development of biological foundation models and AI factories are set to drive market growth. Additionally, the rise of multimodal AI solutions for holistic disease analysis and the shift towards in-silico clinical trials and digital twins will propel demand.

Comprehensive research combines primary and secondary data inputs from industry stakeholders. The report encompasses extensive market size data, segment analysis, and vendor evaluation, providing historical and forecast insights.

The generative AI in personalized medicine market is segmented as follows:

By Application:



Drug discovery

Disease diagnosis Genomic analysis

By End-user:



Pharmaceutical

Academic institutes

Hospitals Diagnostic centers

By Therapeutic Area:



Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Rare diseases Infectious diseases

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The report on the generative AI in personalized medicine market covers:



Market sizing and forecasting Industry analysis

The vendor analysis aims to bolster market positioning, offering a meticulous review of leading companies such as Ardigen S.A., BenevolentAI, Google LLC, Insilico Medicine, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and others. This analysis provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges to aid strategic growth and opportunity leveraging.

