Generative AI In Personalized Medicine Market To Grow By $8.45 Billion At 41.1% CAGR - Analysis Of Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities And Company Strategies To 2029
Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI in personalized medicine market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, projected to increase by USD 8.45 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% during the forecast period. This market analysis offers an integrated review, highlighting market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis across approximately 25 vendors.
The current market landscape is shaped by rapid drug discovery and shorter development cycles, strategic collaborations, and increased capital influx. These factors act as key growth accelerators. Moreover, advancements in multimodal data accessibility and computational prowess are foundational enablers for market expansion.
Emerging trends such as the development of biological foundation models and AI factories are set to drive market growth. Additionally, the rise of multimodal AI solutions for holistic disease analysis and the shift towards in-silico clinical trials and digital twins will propel demand.
Comprehensive research combines primary and secondary data inputs from industry stakeholders. The report encompasses extensive market size data, segment analysis, and vendor evaluation, providing historical and forecast insights.
The generative AI in personalized medicine market is segmented as follows:
By Application:
- Drug discovery Disease diagnosis Genomic analysis
By End-user:
- Pharmaceutical Academic institutes Hospitals Diagnostic centers
By Therapeutic Area:
- Oncology Neurology Cardiology Rare diseases Infectious diseases
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The report on the generative AI in personalized medicine market covers:
- Market sizing and forecasting Industry analysis
The vendor analysis aims to bolster market positioning, offering a meticulous review of leading companies such as Ardigen S.A., BenevolentAI, Google LLC, Insilico Medicine, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and others. This analysis provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges to aid strategic growth and opportunity leveraging.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Ardigen S.A. BenevolentAI Freenome Holdings Inc. Google LLC Insilico Medicine International Business Machines Corp. Mediwhale Inc. Microsoft Corp. NVIDIA Corp. Owkin Inc. PathAI Inc. Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Shenzhen Jingtai Technology Co. Ltd. Syntekabio Inc. Tempus Labs Inc. TurinTech AI Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment