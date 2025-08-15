Generative AI In Travel Market (2025-2029) To Witness 36.7% CAGR - Lucrative Opportunities In Itinerary Generation, Customer Support, And Content Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the generative AI in travel market include capitalizing on rising demand for hyper-personalization, increasing operational efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and leveraging end-to-end AI travel companions. Focus areas include itinerary generation, customer support, and content creation.

The generative AI in travel market is set to experience significant growth, projected to expand by USD 3.17 billion between 2024 and 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 36.7%. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, including insights from approximately 25 vendors.

The current market scenario is influenced by a rising demand for hyper-personalization, aiming to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction and engagement. The emergence of end-to-end AI travel companions is a key trend projected to drive market growth. Additionally, the standardization of hyper-personalization and a shift toward proactive and predictive service will further stimulate demand.

Significant contribution from both primary and secondary data sources has informed this research, alongside inputs from key industry participants.

The Generative AI in Travel Market is segmented as follows: By Type:



Air travel

Rail travel

Road travel Cruise travel

By Application:



Itinerary generation

Customer support and chatbots

Travel content creation Others

By End-user:



Leisure travelers

Travel agents Business travelers

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report also covers:



Generative AI in Travel Market sizing

Market forecasting Industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis within this report aims to enhance clients' market positions. Detailed analyses of leading vendors like 247.ai Inc., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Booking Holdings Inc., Boxever Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., and others provide insights into upcoming trends and challenges impacting future growth.

