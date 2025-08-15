DIAGNOS To Extend Stock Warrants Exercise Period
Subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (the“Exchange”) consent, the extended expiry date shall be August 5, 2026 (the“Amendment”). All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0.40 per common share of the Corporation, will remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.
DIAGNOS is also announcing a correction to its August 13th, 2025 press release. The extended expiry date of an aggregate of 1,414,286 Warrants, issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on February 27, 2024, shall be August 5, 2026 instead of February 27, 2029, as stated. The management of the Corporation sincerely apologize for any confusion this situation might have caused.
The Corporation will issue a follow up press release solely in the case where the Exchange rejects the application for the Amendment.
All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.
