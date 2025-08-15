Ark Invest Buys 2.5 Million Shares Of Crypto Exchange Bullish

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Investor Cathie Wood's %ArkInvest bought more than 2.5 million shares of crypto exchange %Bullish (NYSE: $BLSH) on the day of the company's market debut, a stake valued at $170 million U.S.

Shares of Bullish, which also owns news site CoinDesk, surged as high as $102 U.S. from $37 U.S. during its initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 13.

Ark added BLSH shares to its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Cathie Wood, who is widely followed by retail investors, has a reputation for taking big stakes in newly public companies.

Ark Invest purchased about 4.5 million shares of %Stablecoin issuer %Circle Internet Group (NYSE: $CRCL) on the day of its IPO in June, a stake currently valued at $675 million U.S.

Bullish's strong debut and Ark's allocation of shares across multiple ETFs highlight growing investor interest in publicly traded cryptocurrency firms, say analysts.

BLSH stock is currently trading at $74.63 U.S. per share.

