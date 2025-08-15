Stablecoin Issuer Circle To Sell 10 Million Class A Shares
The new stock sale prices shares at more than four times the company's initial public offering (IPO) held in June of this year.
CRCL stock has fallen more than 10% on news of the secondary share sale. The stock offering dilutes existing shareholders, leading many of them to sell their holdings.
The stablecoin issuer behind the USDC digital token says it is selling more stock to raise money to fund its continued operations.
The share sale was revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Circle said that it plans to use proceeds from the sale of its shares for "general corporate purposes."
The company's stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in June of this year after being priced at $31 U.S. per share.
The stock soared initially, rising as much as 235% on the first day of trading and hitting a record high of $298.99 U.S. on June 23.
However, CRCL stock has since declined to currently trade at $139.23 U.S. per share. Stablecoins are %Cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, usually the U.S. dollar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment