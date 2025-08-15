Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Opendoor Announces CEO Search As Carrie Wheeler Steps Down

2025-08-15 10:12:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

OpenDoor Technologies (OPEN) announced on Friday that it will be looking for a new CEO as current chief executive Carrie Wheeler steps down.

While the company is looking for a new leader, Shrisha Radhakrishna will serve as the President and interim CEO. Wheeler will stay on as an advisor to the board till the end of the year. 

