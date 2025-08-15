Neogen Corporation Sued For Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before September 16, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights - NEOG
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Neogen Corporation ("Neogen Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEOG ) of a class action securities lawsuit.
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Neogen Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
NEOG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements which led investors to believe that the integration with the Food Safety Division of the 3M Company was progressing much better than it actually was. In addition, even when the Company was forced to reveal that certain "inefficiencies" arose as a result of the integration, defendants downplayed them and assured investors that they were fully aware and committed to resolving them quickly.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Neogen Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until September 16, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
