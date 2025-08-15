Yondr Group Appoints John Shingler As New COO

Shingler previously served as Executive Vice President of Data Center Operations at T5 Data Centers, where he oversaw the operations of more than 2.5GW of capacity across 60 data centers in the US and Europe, including assets owned by both clients and T5. During Shingler's time, the team tripled in size and expanded from the US into the European market.

Before his tenure at T5, Shingler held several leadership roles at CBRE and served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. He holds an MBA with a concentration in Global Energy from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame.

"I am thrilled to be joining Yondr at such a pivotal moment in its journey," commented John. "My mission is to empower and enable our operations team while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. I look forward to supporting Yondr's continued growth ambitions"

Aaron Wangenheim said, "John brings deep operational expertise and a track record of scaling world-class teams. His experience aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plans as we continue to support our clients' increasing capacity needs-particularly in light of surging demand driven by AI adoption. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

Shingler succeeds Paul Hood, who is stepping down after five impactful years with the company. During his time at Yondr, Hood played a key role in scaling the company's operational footprint and helping to establish its reputation for high-quality data center delivery and management.

Wangenheim added, "Paul has made a tremendous contribution to Yondr's growth since its early days. In the time I've worked with him, I've come to appreciate his dedication, leadership, and support for those around him. He leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future."

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission 'Global capacity responsible delivery' ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit

SOURCE Yondr Group