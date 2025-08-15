Standard Logic IC Market Outlook 2025-2029: Smartphones, Evs, Iot, And Digital Transformation Shaping The Industry
The standard logic IC market is projected to surge by USD 175.1 billion from 2024 to 2029, propelled by a CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive analysis unveils market size, forecasts, trends, growth factors, challenges, and includes vendor analysis of approximately 25 vendors.
This report delivers an updated analysis on the current market scenario, emerging trends, and growth drivers. Key factors fueling the market include the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, the burgeoning electric vehicle automotive sector, and the rising demand for modern SoC solutions.
A pivotal trend poised to drive market growth is the increasing adoption of IoT among end-users. Additionally, the expanding demand for memory devices and accelerating digital transformation present sizeable market opportunities.
The study utilized a balanced mix of primary and secondary information, supplemented by insights from key industry participants. It encompasses extensive market size data, regional segment analysis, vendor landscape insights, and an in-depth examination of key companies, enriched with historical and forecast data.
The standard logic IC market is categorized as follows:
By Type:
- CMOS Logic TTL BiCMOS Logic
By End-user:
- Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Automotive Others
By Product Type:
- Combinational Logic ICs Sequential Logic ICs Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) Linear Logic ICs
By Geographical Landscape:
- APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America
The report on the standard logic IC market addresses the following:
- Market sizing Market forecast Industry analysis
An in-depth vendor analysis is curated to enhance clients' market positioning. The report furnishes a detailed review of leading market vendors. Furthermore, the report delves into forthcoming trends and challenges expected to influence market expansion, enabling companies to strategically capitalize on growth prospects.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Analog Devices Inc. Broadcom Inc. Diodes Inc. GlobalFoundaries Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Microchip Technology Inc. Nexperia B.V. NXP Semiconductors N.V. ON Semiconductor Corp. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Renesas Electronics Corp. ROHM Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Skyworks Solutions Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Inc. Toshiba Corp.
