Marketsandmarkets Study Reveals The True Winner In AI SDR Vs Traditional SDR Battle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Comparative Analytics Feature Proves AI SDRs Outperform Human Teams by 60-75% in Key Metrics. Revolutionary Dashboard Provides Real-Time Performance Comparison and ROI Analysis

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM SalesPlay unveiled its comprehensive AI SDR vs Traditional SDR Analytics Dashboard, a powerful new feature that enables sales leaders to compare performance metrics between AI-powered and human sales development representatives in real-time.

This innovative capability provides unprecedented visibility to the effectiveness of different sales development approaches, helping organizations make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and team optimization.

Key Features of the AI vs Traditional SDR Dashboard:



Real-Time Performance Comparison : Live metrics showing response times, conversion rates, and cost-per-lead across AI and human teams

ROI Calculation Engine : Automated analysis of total cost ownership including hiring, training, and operational expenses

Volume Capacity Analytics : Visual representation of prospect handling capacity and scalability limitations

Quality Metrics Tracking : Detailed comparison of lead scoring accuracy, meeting show rates, and deal closure effectiveness Hybrid Model Optimization : AI-powered recommendations for optimal AI-human team composition

"Sales leaders need concrete data to make strategic decisions about their team composition," said Product Lead at MarketsandMarketsTM . "Our new AI versus traditional SDR analytics remove guesswork by providing clear, measurable comparisons that demonstrate exactly where each approach excels."

Initial data from the platform reveals that AI SDRs consistently outperform traditional teams in speed metrics, achieving sub-minute response times compared to industry averages of 42 hours. However, the dashboard also highlights human advantages in relationship building and complex deal management.

The feature enables sales organizations to optimize their approach by identifying the most effective hybrid models combining AI efficiency with human expertise for maximum revenue impact.

MarketsandMarketsTMSalesPlay

SalesPlay revolutionizes B2B sales through AI-powered intelligence and automation. The platform's comprehensive suite of AI agents delivers measurable results including 3x productivity gains and superior competitive positioning. Discover more at SalesPlay.

Book a Demo Now to explore how performance analytics can optimize your sales development strategy.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: