RS Digital Launches AI-Powered SEO Service, Becoming One Of Lancashire's First AI SEO Agencies

"“Search is changing in ways we haven't seen before,” said Gareth Owen, Managing Director of RS Digital.“People are no longer just typing keywords into Google; they're asking questions on AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Our AI SEO service-also known as Answer Engine Optimisation or Generative Search Optimisation-ensures that our clients are visible when customers use these new search tools.”"RS Digital, a leading digital marketing agency based in Lancashire, has announced the rollout of its new AI SEO service, making it one of the first agencies in the region to offer cutting-edge Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Search Optimisation (GSO) strategies to businesses.

The new service is designed to help companies adapt to the rapidly changing search landscape, where search engines are increasingly powered by artificial intelligence and generative technology. Traditional SEO methods are evolving quickly, and RS Digital's AI SEO solutions aim to keep clients ahead of the curve.

AEO and GSO involve optimising content to appear as accurate, authoritative answers in generative search results, rather than simply ranking in traditional search engine listings. By using advanced AI tools, data analysis, and content strategies, RS Digital can help businesses reach potential customers through multiple AI-driven platforms, ensuring their brand is part of the conversation wherever users are searching.

“Think of it this way: instead of competing for a spot on page one of Google, we're helping businesses get chosen as the answer AI systems provide directly,” Gareth Owen explained.“That's a huge opportunity because these AI tools are becoming the default way people find information.”

RS Digital's AI SEO service combines in-depth keyword research, natural language content creation, structured data optimisation, and brand authority building. The agency's proprietary AI-driven analysis allows businesses to uncover opportunities traditional SEO tools might miss, positioning them to perform strongly across all types of search, including voice, chat-based, and generative platforms.

“This is one of the biggest shifts we've seen in digital marketing in a decade,” added Owen.“Businesses that move early will have the advantage. Our goal is to make AI SEO accessible and understandable, so our clients aren't left behind as the search world transforms.”

In addition to Lancashire, RS Digital's AI SEO service is available to businesses nationwide. Whether companies are looking to strengthen their presence in local searches or compete on a national and international scale, the agency's strategies are tailored to meet each client's unique goals.

“Our team is genuinely excited about what AI SEO can do for businesses,” Owen concluded.“The potential to capture new customers and build lasting visibility is enormous, and we're proud to be one of the first agencies in Lancashire leading the way.”

To learn more about RS Digital's AI SEO services, visit: