Laura Madokoro
I am a historian and Associate Professor in the Department of History at Carleton University. My research explores the entangled history of migrants, refugees, humanitarians and state authorities in shaping the possibilities and experiences of refuge. I am the author of Sanctuary in Pieces: Two Centuries of Flight, Fugitivity and Resistance in a North American City (McGill - Queen's University Press, 2024) and Elusive Refuge: Chinese Migrants in the Cold War (Harvard, 2016) as well as co-editor of Dominion of Race: Rethinking Canada's International History (UBC, 2017). My work has appeared in a number of journals including the Journal of Refugee Studies, Refuge and the Canadian Historical Review and I also contribute regularly to print, visual and social media. I am a member of the editorial collectives for Active History () and Refugee History ().Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor, Department of History, Carleton University
-
2012
University of British Columbia, PhD History
