Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Laura Madokoro

Laura Madokoro


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor of History, Carleton University Profile Articles Activity

I am a historian and Associate Professor in the Department of History at Carleton University. My research explores the entangled history of migrants, refugees, humanitarians and state authorities in shaping the possibilities and experiences of refuge. I am the author of Sanctuary in Pieces: Two Centuries of Flight, Fugitivity and Resistance in a North American City (McGill - Queen's University Press, 2024) and Elusive Refuge: Chinese Migrants in the Cold War (Harvard, 2016) as well as co-editor of Dominion of Race: Rethinking Canada's International History (UBC, 2017). My work has appeared in a number of journals including the Journal of Refugee Studies, Refuge and the Canadian Historical Review and I also contribute regularly to print, visual and social media. I am a member of the editorial collectives for Active History () and Refugee History ().

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Department of History, Carleton University
Education
  • 2012 University of British Columbia, PhD History

The Conversation

MENAFN15082025000199003603ID1109933609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search