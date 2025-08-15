Reejig Brings World-First Task-Level Intelligence To Galileo, Giving Leaders The Clarity To Reinvent Work For AI

Reejig's partnership with The Josh Bersin Company enables leaders to make data-driven AI transformation decisions, with visibility into exactly what work can be automated and how to redesign roles for the AI era.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig, the pioneer of work intelligence and creator of the world's first Work Ontology®, has partnered with The Josh Bersin Company as the Trusted Content Partner for Galileo, the AI-powered HR expert assistant. Already trusted by global enterprises including WPP, Salesforce, Micron and IKEA, Reejig brings its detailed task-level intelligence to Galileo, giving leaders the most validated view of the work available today.

Just like Google mapped the internet, Reejig has mapped work by breaking down every industry and role into its component tasks and skills. Built by world-leading workforce design experts, Reejig's Work Ontology® is powered by 23 proprietary industry ontologies, enriched with intelligence from over 130 million real jobs, and validated with billions of live work signals from the world's largest organizations - capturing the full DNA of how work is designed, executed, and evolved.

This comprehensive mapping is what enables Reejig to deliver task-level intelligence - giving leaders visibility into exactly what work gets done and how it can be transformed.

For Galileo, Reejig has provided its HR domain dataset, enabling leaders to see and understand the AI potential of all tasks in the HR function at a granular level of detail. Organizations looking to apply this same intelligence across finance, operations, technology, and every other function can access the full enterprise Work Ontology® directly through Reejig.

The Clarity AI Transformation Has Been Missing

As enterprises race to deploy AI, too many are doing so without a clear understanding of the work itself - risking wasted investment, workforce resistance, and misaligned priorities. The integration brings unprecedented task-level visibility into Galileo, enabling IT, HR, and business leaders to orchestrate AI transformation with precision - from identifying automation opportunities to re-engineering roles and reinventing work.

With the Work Ontology®, leaders can:



Gain complete visibility into every job, task, and process with clear, actionable data.

Get the highest validated skill data by using skills based on the work being done, not inference.

Plan AI transformation using work-level insights to identify automation opportunities, and work reinvention needs. Activate work intelligence to optimize resource allocation, maximize AI capabilities, and drive workforce efficiency.

Siobhan Savage, CEO & Co-Founder of Reejig , said:

"You can't lead an AI transformation if you can't see the work itself. Too many organizations are making AI decisions based on incomplete or outdated data, risking wasted investment and misaligned priorities.

Our Work Ontology® is the critical infrastructure that makes work visible at the task level - so leaders know exactly what can be automated, what needs to evolve, and how to reinvent their workforces responsibly.

By powering Galileo with this intelligence for HR, we're giving leaders the clarity, control, and confidence to redesign work for the AI era and do it at scale."

Josh Bersin, CEO of The Josh Bersin Company , added:

"Reejig's Work Ontology® turns Galileo into a "job task analysis" Agent instantly, helping HR and leadership teams quickly analyze job roles and find opportunities for AI transformation. We are excited to partner with Reejig, one of the leaders in AI-powered job task and work architecture tools."

A New Standard for Work Intelligence

Reejig's selection as the Trusted Content Partner for Galileo reinforces its position as the critical infrastructure for the AI-powered workforce. While Galileo now delivers unparalleled intelligence for HR work, the full scope of Reejig's Work Ontology® covers the entire enterprise - enabling organizations to apply the same level of precision to every function, from finance to operations to technology.

By combining Reejig's granular, validated work data with Galileo's AI assistant and 25 years of Bersin research, enterprises gain the clarity, confidence, and control to:



Scale AI initiatives without guesswork.

Redesign roles and workflows with precision. Align talent, technology, and strategy to deliver measurable business impact.

See It in Action

Reejig and The Josh Bersin Company will be showcasing Galileo and Reejig live in action on September 4, 2025 in an exclusive webinar for enterprise leaders. Attendees will see how leaders can use this combined intelligence to redesign work, accelerate transformation, and unlock capacity. Register here: .

About Reejig

Reejig is a force for workforce transformation in the AI era. Our Work Intelligence platform empowers organizations to boldly reinvent how work gets done, helping businesses thrive, individuals maximize their potential, and societies prosper. Through intelligent work orchestration, we're proving that AI isn't here to replace - it's here to empower. This is what we call Zero Wasted Potential. For more, go to reejig .

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest people challenges.

Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with the latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

Our offerings include the industry's leading AI-powered HR expert assistant, Galileo ® , fueled by 25 years of in-depth Josh Bersin Company research, case studies, benchmarks, and market information.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community, and networking opportunities.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

