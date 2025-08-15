Global Digital Pathology Market To Reach $13.7 Billion In 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$7.0 billion
|Market size forecast
|$13.7 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 11.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|System, Type, Application, End User, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Market drivers
|
Additional Insights:
- Paige's AI Breakthrough: In January 2024, Paige launched Virchow, a groundbreaking solution built on its Pathology Foundation Model. Developed using Microsoft's computational infrastructure, Virchow is capable of detecting cancer across 17 tissue types-including skin, lung, gastrointestinal, and rare tumor variants.
- Prov-GigaPath Sets New Standards: The AI-powered Prov-GigaPath model represents a major advances in digital pathology. Leveraging vision transformer architecture and real-world datasets, it enables enhanced mutation prediction, cancer subtyping, and vision-language tasks, tackling challenges such as data scarcity and slide complexity.
Market leaders include:
- 3DHistech Ltd. Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. Clinisys Inc. Corista F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Huron Technologies International Inc. Indica Labs LLC. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH Ligolab Information Systems Mikroscan Technologies Inc. Nikon Instruments Inc. Visiopharm A/S Xifin Inc.
