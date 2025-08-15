The Future Of Wearable AI: Market Insights And Growth Opportunities To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thesize was estimated at USD 62.7 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 71.8 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 138.5 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the wearable AI market is driven by seamless integration with smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT), growing awareness regarding health and fitness among general population and technological advancements in wearables.

Apple Inc. (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Microsoft (US)

Meta (US)

Lenovo (US)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

Amazon.com, Inc. (US)

Xiaomi (China)

OPPO (China) Sony Corporation (Japan), among others.

Attractive Opportunities in the Wearable AI Market



The integration of wearable AI devices with VR and AR technologies marks a compelling opportunity for the market players, particularly in the gaming, training, and entertainment sectors.

The high adoption rate of wearable AI devices across consumers in North America is expected to drive market growth.

Product developments and launches are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years. The wearable AI market for enterprise & industrial applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Region Holds the Largest Share of the Wearable AI Market

Asia Pacific region in the wearable AI market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily fuelled by the region's burgeoning middle-class population and their increasing focus on health and fitness.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Smartwatch segment to hold larger market share during the forecast period.

The smartwatch segment is expected to hold high market share during the forecast period. The high market share is credited to the several key factors offered by the smartwatch such as versatility and functionality, health and fitness tracking, and integration with smartphone ecosystems. These factors have accelerated its adoption across consumer electronics, healthcare, and enterprise & industrial applications. Several industry participants across smart watch wearable AI ecosystem are extensively focusing on organic growth strategies such as product innovation and collaborations to gain competitive benefits in the market.

On-device AI segment account for the largest share of the wearable AI market for during the forecast period

On-device AI segment to hold high market share during the forecast period. The high market share is driven by a burgeoning demand for instantaneous, privacy-centric processing. Consumers increasingly seek wearables that can independently analyze data locally, minimizing reliance on external servers and mitigating privacy concerns. This paradigm shift towards on-device AI is fueled by a desire for real-time insights, reduced latency, and enhanced user experiences.

Global Wearable AI market projected to grow from USD 62.7 billion in 2024 to USD 138.5 billion by 2029 (CAGR 17.2%).

North America holds the largest market share (~43.9% in 2023), with strong demand also in Asia Pacific.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are major product segments driving steady growth.

AR/VR headsets expected to register the highest CAGR due to applications in gaming, training, and virtual collaboration.

On-device AI is gaining popularity for fast, privacy-focused data processing without cloud reliance.

Key application areas: consumer electronics, healthcare, and enterprise/industrial sectors.

Growth fueled by rising health awareness, smartphone and IoT integration, and advances in AI and AR/VR technology.

Market faces challenges including high competition and market saturation. Leading players include Apple, Samsung, Alphabet (Fitbit), Microsoft, Meta, Garmin, Xiaomi, and OPPO.

