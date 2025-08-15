CBSE Board Exam 2026 Update: APAAR ID Now Compulsory For Classes 9-12 All You Need To Know

CBSE Board Exam 2026 New Rules:If you're set to take the CBSE board exams in 2026, there's an important update you should know. The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced major changes that will impact how students prepare for their exams in the coming years most significant change is the mandatory APAAR ID. Learn what APAAR ID is, which students need it, and the major changes regarding the 2026 board exam and registration fees.

What Is APAAR ID?

APAAR ID is a unique digital ID that will permanently store all your academic records, such as mark sheets, certificates, and other documents. This ID will be valid for a lifetime, eliminating the problem of forgery and duplicate records.

Who Needs APAAR ID?

CBSE has clarified that every student appearing for the board exam from 2026 onwards must have an APAAR ID. Schools will have to create IDs for all students from classes 9 to 12 to complete all formalities before the exam. If you are in class 9 or above, start the process of getting your APAAR ID as soon as possible.

CBSE Board 2025-26 Session Exam Fee Hike

The board has increased the exam and registration fees by approximately 6.66% for the 2025-26 session. CBSE states that there has been no change in fees since 2020, but the cost of conducting exams, staffing, and other arrangements has increased significantly. Find out the revised CBSE board exam and registration fees:

CBSE Board Exam Fees in India

One subject (Class 10 & 12): Rs 320

Five subjects: Rs 1600

Class 12 Practical Fee: Rs 160

Class 9 and 11 Registration Fee: Rs 320

CBSE Board Exam Fees in Nepal

One subject: Rs 1100

Five subjects: Rs 5500

Practical Fee: Rs 175

Registration Fee: Rs 550 or 660

CBSE Board Exam Fees in Other Countries

One subject: Rs 2200

Five subjects: Rs 11,000

Practical Fee: Rs 375

Registration Fee: Rs 550 or 660

These changes bring both opportunities and challenges for students. On the positive side, students' complete academic records will be securely stored in one place and easily accessible when needed. However, the rising fees mean that families will need to plan their exam-related expenses more carefully. Additionally, the AI centre linked to the APAAR ID is expected to create new opportunities in technical education, especially for students interested in learning emerging technologies.