Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Interim Results

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the"Company", TSX: PVF.WT, PVF.A) announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are stated in U.S. dollars. The Company recorded a net loss of $135 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $94 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in income was primarily due to current period remeasurement losses of $247 million associated with the Company's retractable common shares, compared to remeasurement gains of $95 million in the prior year quarter. The Company's retractable common shares are classified as liabilities due to their cash retraction feature. The remeasurement gains or losses in a given period are driven by the respective appreciation or depreciation of the Partners Value Investments L.P. (the"Partnership") unit price as the exchangeable shares are recognized at fair value based on the quoted price of the Partnership's Equity LP units. During the quarter, the Partnership unit price increased by $3.39 compared to a decrease of $1.34 in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was partially offset by remeasurement gains of $119 million associated with the Company's warrants, compared to remeasurement losses of $21 million in the prior year quarter. The Company also recognized remeasurement gains of $21 million associated with its exchangeable shares, not recognized in the prior year quarter. The Company's exchangeable shares are classified as liabilities due to their exchange feature. Excluding remeasurement losses on retractable shares, remeasurement gains on exchangeable shares, warrant liability remeasurement gains, and dividends paid on retractable shares, Adjusted Losses for the Company were $21 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $29 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Earnings were lower in the current quarter as higher investment income was more than offset by foreign currency losses and lower tax recoveries compared to the prior year quarter. As at June 30, 2025, the market prices of a Brookfield Corporation ("BN", NYSE/TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("BAM", NYSE/TSX: BAM) share were $61.85 and $55.28, respectively. As at August 14, 2025, the market prices of a BN and BAM share were $65.60 and $62.11, respectively.

(Unaudited)

For the periods ended June 30

(Thousands, US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Investment income Dividend $ 29,808 $ 26,995 $ 59,933 $ 53,680 Other investment income 6,451 4,160 13,628 8,195 36,259 31,155 73,561 61,875 Expenses Operating expense (1,017 ) (735 ) (2,148 ) (2,885 ) Financing cost (10,151 ) (10,191 ) (20,213 ) (18,370 ) Retractable preferred share dividend (9,906 ) (8,562 ) (18,286 ) (16,802 ) 15,185 11,667 32,914 23,818 Other items Investment valuation (loss) gain (1,218 ) 443 5,994 1,367 Retractable share remeasurement (loss) gain (246,502 ) 94,590 706,067 (119,040 ) Exchangeable share remeasurement gain 20,762 - 20,762 - Warrant liability remeasurement gain (loss) 118,965 (21,378 ) 115,698 (11,452 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,246 ) (871 ) (2,158 ) (1,755 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (39,669 ) 6,880 (39,554 ) 19,333 Current tax (expense) recovery (2,186 ) (1,742 ) (2,547 ) 6,327 Deferred tax recovery (expense) 650 4,865 (452 ) 707 Net (loss) income $ (135,259 ) $ 94,454 $ 836,724 $ (80,695 )

Financial Profile

The Company's principal investments are its interest in 121 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BN and approximately 31 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BAM. This represents approximately an 8% interest in BN and a 2% interest in BAM as at June 30, 2025. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities and private fund interests.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,797 $ 156,952 Accounts receivable and other assets 81,875 69,776 Investment in Brookfield Corporation1 7,482,044 6,949,656 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.2 1,703,095 1,669,488 Investment in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.3 507,288 471,651 Other investments carried at fair value 685,080 669,397 $ 10,660,179 $ 9,986,920 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 30,032 $ 42,824 Corporate borrowings 220,076 208,168 Preferred shares4 773,620 703,044 Retractable common shares 6,606,401 7,312,467 Exchangeable shares 261,424 - Warrant liability 404,503 494,710 Deferred tax liabilities 11,715 7,933 8,307,771 8,769,146 Equity Accumulated deficit (6,265,336 ) (6,821,786 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,607,685 8,027,580 Non-controlling interests 10,059 11,980 $ 10,660,179 $ 9,986,920

1. The investment in Brookfield Corporation consists of 121 million BN shares with a quoted market value of $61.85 per share as at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – $57.45).

2. The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. consists of 31 million BAM shares with a quoted market value of $55.28 per share as at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – $54.19).

3. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (“BWS”) Class A shares are exchangeable into BN Class A shares on a one-for-one basis.

4. Represents $786 million of retractable preferred shares less $12 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – $712 million less $9 million).

