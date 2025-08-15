Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Keeper Security Survey At Black Hat USA 2025 Reveals Identity Security Gaps As AI Threats Accelerate


2025-08-15 07:16:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Findings show security teams face complexity and resource challenges in protecting identities, privileged access and credentials

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, reveals a concerning disconnect between the urgency of identity security and the pace of real-world implementation. Conducted at the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity conference, the survey found that while zero trust is a priority in name, most organizations still face significant roadblocks in turning strategy into action – especially as AI-driven threats gain ground.

Identity Security Still Playing Catch-Up
 Among the 110 cybersecurity professionals surveyed in-person, just 27.3% said their organization had effectively implemented zero trust. Nearly as many reported major gaps, while others cited stalled or partial rollouts due to complexity, integration challenges, limited budgets or a lack of executive buy-in.

Top obstacles to implementation included:

  • Complexity of deployment – 30%
  • Integration issues with legacy systems – 27.3%
  • Lack of leadership support – 20%

As organizations struggle to enforce zero trust, identity-based threats are becoming more sophisticated and more automated. Respondents identified phishing, social engineering and deepfakes as the leading concerns over the next 12 to 18 months. Yet only 16.4% said they felt fully confident in their ability to defend against AI-powered identity attacks.

Privileged Access Controls Remain a Blind Spot
 The survey also revealed major gaps in privileged access management. Security leaders pointed to several common missteps:

  • Not enforcing multi-factor authentication – 40%
  • Failing to remove unnecessary privileges – 33.6%
  • Not using a PAM solution – 32.7%

These issues reflect broader challenges with enforcing least-privilege access and maintaining visibility across today's modern hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

A Simpler, More Scalable Approach to PAM
 Traditional PAM tools can be expensive, tedious to deploy and difficult to maintain. KeeperPAM®, Keeper Security's modern privileged access management solution, solves these challenges with a cloud-native, zero-trust architecture that simplifies privileged access security. The platform combines password, secrets, connection and session management in a single, unified interface – making it easier for security teams to automate credential rotation, monitor privileged activity and reduce risk at scale.

Mind the Gap: Awareness vs. Execution
 The survey data underscores the persistent gap between intent and execution. While security leaders overwhelmingly agree on the need for zero trust and stronger identity protection, many still struggle with fragmented tools, time constraints and lack of executive support.

"Organizations need solutions that are both effective and practical to deploy across modern and distributed IT environments," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Security leaders are aligned on the need for zero trust and better identity protection but many are constrained by the tools, time and support available to them."

Keeper helps organizations close this gap by enabling zero trust adoption, enforcing least-privilege access and defending against modern identity-based threats. Its unified PAM platform delivers the visibility, automation and control needed to meet today's evolving cybersecurity challenges. View the full infographic: Identity Security at Black Hat 2025 .

About Keeper Security
 Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity
Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact
 Katherine Benfield
ICR for Keeper Security
[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109933264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search