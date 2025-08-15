Pasofino Gold Presents In Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series
We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.
The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.
For more information and to register: .
Pasofino Gold Limited is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under (TSXV: VEIN), and owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia. The company is focused on updating the 2022 feasibility study in 2026; organizing project financing and making a construction decision and project financing in H1, 2026. Pasofino's major shareholder is Mansa Resources Inc., a division of Nioko Resources Corporation, a division of Coris Bank, and Coris Invest Group, and (collectively) they are committed to financing and developing the Dugbe project through to commercial production as timely and efficiently as possible.
Commodities to be covered: Gold
About Pasofino Gold
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For further information:
Pasofino Gold
Brett Richards, CEO & Executive Director
905.449.1500
...
For additional information contact ... or visit:
SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services
