Weekly Recap: 15 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

As of August 10th at 10:59pm ET, the Company's ETH holdings total 1,150,263 at $4,311 per ETH (Bloomberg), making BitMine the largest ETH treasury in the world.The transaction accelerates Cardinal Health's growth strategy by adding over 750 providers to Cardinal Health's multi-specialty MSO platform, The Specialty Alliance. Cardinal Health will provide approximately $1.9 billion in cash to The Specialty Alliance to enable the acquisition and will own approximately 75% of The Specialty Alliance after its acquisition of Solaris Health.Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC's full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, Paramount's leading broadcast network. The seven-year term, which begins in 2026, has an average annual value ("AAV") of $1.1 billion.High-quality FX and precious metals rates from ICE Consolidated Feed will serve as a contributor to the derived data set that Chainlink Data Streams provides to 2,000+ applications, leading banks, asset managers, and infrastructure in the Chainlink ecosystem."We're excited to share more about the process to 'Get Golden Home,' celebrating the relatable challenges and milestones of purchasing a home in today's market, on social media," shared Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events at REMAX.Upon completion of the transaction, BankFinancial's consumer, trust/wealth management and selected commercial credit lines of business will be incorporated into First Financial's respective business lines, and all BankFinancial bank employees will become First Financial associates.A new survey from Nationwide reveals that recent first-time buyers found the experience more stressful than landing their first job, planning a wedding, or even finding a long-term partner."We recognize the future of work is evolving faster than ever, and the skills needed to succeed are rapidly changing, too. Through this giving, we are helping organizations open doors to new and expanded career opportunities that will remove barriers to sustainable employment," said Kathie Patterson, chair of the Ally Charitable Foundation and chief human resources and corporate citizenship officer at Ally.Merit AirFinance seeks to provide separation between Castlelake's leasing and lending offerings as a new operating subsidiary focused on providing flexible, innovative debt solutions to airlines and leasing companies.Neumo offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions that help governments modernize operations and elevate the quality of services they provide to their communities."Abridge's platform will help us close care gaps by generating clinically useful and compliant documentation at various interaction points," said Bethany Casagranda, DO, MBA, president of AHN's physician organization and Chief Medical Officer for AHN.According to the Truework 2025 Recent Homebuyer Report, more than half (56%) of all recent buyers said that refinancing to a lower rate is important or extremely important to their financial health, and 1 in 4 (25%) said the ability to refinance is "extremely important" to their economic well-being.This project strategically sought to transform ABN AMRO's loan origination and collateral management process by consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, unified platform, enhancing ABN AMRO's ability to serve its customers and streamline operations.The global video game market reached $219 billion last year and is projected to grow by 4% annually through 2028, Bain projects. But it notes that the industry's growth is increasingly concentrated among top titles, many of which rely on user-generated content (UGC), cross-media IP ecosystems, and direct-to-consumer distribution models which sidestep traditional storefronts.While 36% of respondents cite paying down debt as a top financial goal, 21% say they've taken no steps in the past six months to manage debt or reduce financial stress and only 8% have consolidated or refinanced debt – a missed opportunity to save money on interest and expedite the payoff process.

