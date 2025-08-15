Concirrus Becomes First Insurtech To Earn Triple AI, Security And Data Trust Certifications - Setting A New Standard For Responsible Underwriting

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus , the leading AI insurtech transforming specialty underwriting and AI submission automation, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 (AI Governance), ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management), and SOC 2 compliance – becoming the first insurtech worldwide to secure all three internationally recognised certifications.

This triple milestone sets a new global benchmark for trust, transparency, and governance in AI-driven underwriting and submission automation. While many technology providers are beginning to adopt AI governance and information security standards, Concirrus has gone further, uniting them with SOC 2 attestation to deliver the most comprehensive assurance available to insurers and brokers.

"Winning in insurance is no longer just about speed and accuracy – it's about trust," said Andy Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "These certifications prove that Concirrus is not only building the fastest and most intelligent underwriting platform, but also the most secure and responsibly governed. We're proud to be setting the standard for the industry."

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification confirms that Concirrus operates to the world's first recognised AI management system standard, ensuring responsible development, deployment, and monitoring of AI models. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates robust controls around information security, protecting customer data confidentiality, integrity and availability. Together with SOC 2 compliance, these certifications validate Concirrus' leadership in security, privacy, and governance.

"Insurers face growing pressure to adopt AI responsibly while meeting rising regulatory and broker expectations," said Ruth Polyblank, Product and Strategy Director at Concirrus. "Achieving this 'triple crown' of trust removes uncertainty and gives our clients the confidence to innovate. For those deploying AI submission automation, it means unmatched speed-to-quote, backed by the assurance that every submission is processed securely, compliantly, and with integrity."

Concirrus' certifications were independently audited, confirming adherence to global best practices across AI governance, risk management, information security, and data handling.

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into quote-ready decisions in seconds. With a platform purpose-built for submission automation, data-driven decisioning, and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers unlock smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property , casualty , aviation , transportation , marine , surety , construction , political violence , and terrorism . Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

To learn more, visit:

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED