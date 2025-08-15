RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Announces Fiscal Q1 2026 Record Revenue Of $45.6 Million And Adjusted EBITDA Of $44.6 Million With An Average Of 8.9 EH/S Representing 45% Quarter Over Quarter Growth In Hashrate

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, announces its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated). Driven by a 45% sequential increase in average Hashrate and strong performance in both Bitcoin mining and HPC operations, HIVE achieved all-time highs in revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA, further cementing its role as a key player in the global Bitcoin and data center ecosystems.

Q1 FY2026 Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue: $45.6 million, a sharp increase compared to its previous quarter, reflecting strong contributions from both of its digital currency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting services. This revenue was achieved against direct costs of $29.8 million which, overall represents a gross operating margin of 35%3. See the calculation of direct costs and mining margin included below in this press release.

Digital currency mining revenue: $40.8 million, up 44.9% sequentially from fiscal Q4 2025 mainly due to higher average digital currency mining hashrate (from 5.9 EH/s in fiscal Q4 2025 to 8.7 EH/s in fiscal Q1 2026), a 47% increase in quarter over quarter hashrate, and slightly higher Bitcoin prices. This mining revenue was achieved against direct costs of $26.8 million of which 90% represents electric power cost. See the Calculation of direct costs included below in this press release.

Bitcoin Production: Mined 406 Bitcoin, up 34% sequentially from fiscal Q4 2025 due to increased self-mining hashrate, while average Difficulty increased 10.2% quarter over quarter.

HPC Revenue: Buzz HPC revenue was a record $4.8 million during the quarter, up 59.8% sequentially, driven by strong demand for high-performance computing markets. This revenue was achieved against direct costs of $2.1 million.

G&A: $5.8 million, up slightly from $5.3 million in Q4 FY2025 primarily as a result of increased staff to support HIVE's global expansion in digital currency mining, particularly in Paraguay, and the growth of its BUZZ HPC business.

Gross Operating Margins: $15.8 million in gross operating margin or 34.7%, up from $8.8 million or 28.2% in fiscal Q4 2025. See the Calculation of gross operating margins included below in this press release.

Net Income: GAAP net income of $35.0 million primarily from net realized and unrealized gains of $23.2 million on digital currencies2, $8.2 million non-cash unrealized gain related to its equity investments, and $16.4 million gain on change in fair value of derivative assets.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $44.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Webcast Presentation Now Available

A pre-recorded earnings webcast is now available, featuring insights from HIVE Digital's leadership team: Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Frank Holmes, President and CEO Aydin Kilic, Chief Financial Officer Darcy Daubaras, and Craig Tavares, President and COO of BUZZ.

The team walks through the quarterly results, discusses the broader macro environment, and explores how HIVE and BUZZ are strategically aligned for future growth.

Watch the full webcast on our YouTube channel by clicking here , and access the accompanying presentation on HIVE's Investor Relations site under the "Presentations" section.

Management Insights

Frank Holmes, HIVE's Executive Chairman, stated, "HIVE's performance this quarter demonstrates its commitment to supporting Bitcoin network security, decentralization, and geographic diversification in operations over 9 time zones and in 3 countries. With over 15 EH/s as of August 2025-producing approximately 7.5 Bitcoin per day-HIVE plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the network while generating consistent value for shareholders. Our fiscal Q1 2026 results are a testament to our transformative growth strategy and our team's dedicated execution on our key strategic priorities. We delivered record revenue in both our digital currency mining and BUZZ HPC businesses, which grew approximately 45% and 60% sequentially, respectively. We achieved this while keeping shareholder dilution among the lowest in the industry by leveraging creative strategies such as our Bitcoin pledge to secure leading-generation miners for our expansion to 25 EH/s and utilizing our cash flow from operations for operating expenses. This performance demonstrates the result of our leading operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation strategy of focusing on maximizing cash return on invested capital, which has consistently been one of the highest in the industry."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO, stated, "This was a phenomenal quarter, we grew our production by 45% in Q1 2026, averaging 8.9 EH/s, and as a result mining 34% more Bitcoin realized 406 Bitcoin mined. Looking at where we are today, mining 7.5 Bitcoin daily with over 15 EH/s, HIVE continues a trajectory of strong momentum and continued growth amongst a strong rally in Bitcoin prices, with mining economics approaching the $60 per PH/s per day mark. We remain firmly on track to reach 25.0 EH/s by Thanksgiving, cementing HIVE among the world's largest Bitcoin miners. This follows our rapid growth to 15.0 EH/s at the end of July, which represents an annualized Bitcoin mining revenue run rate4 of approximately $315 million based upon current prices, network hashrate, and block rewards. In Q2, also we advanced our BUZZ HPC business with the agreement to acquire a 7.2 MW Tier 3 data center in Toronto, which is expected to be closed in Q2, capable of supporting 5,000 next-gen GPUs for Canadian AI compute and launched another NVIDIA Hopper GPU cluster in Quebec as one of Canada's leading sovereign AI clouds. These strategic moves align with our goal of achieving $100 million in high-margin run-rate revenue from cloud computing and AI model training services by calendar year 2026."

Darcy Daubaras, HIVE's CFO, stated, "We are very pleased with our performance to start fiscal year 2026, mining 406 Bitcoin during this period, up 33.7% sequentially driven by 47.5% sequential increase in our hashrate. In addition, we achieved record revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA of $45.6 million, $35.0 million and $44.6 million, respectively. In addition, we ended the quarter in a robust financial position with $71.9 million in cash and digital currencies, which management believes positions the Company well to execute its growth strategy while maintaining financial resilience."

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the three months ended June 30, 2025 will be accessible on SEDAR+ at under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at .

1 Non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA (net income or loss from operations, as reported in profit and loss, before finance income and expense, tax and depreciation and amortization) adjusted for by removing other non-cash items, including share-based compensation, non-cash effect of the revaluation of digital currencies and one-time transactions. Gross mining profit, gross mining margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Direct Cost per BTC and Total Cash Cost per BTC are non-GAAP financial measures or ratios and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A in the Company's Quarterly Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on digital currencies is calculated as the change in fair value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory, and the gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies which is the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency.

3 The following represents the Revenue and related costs that comprise the gross mining margin. We note Gross Mining Margin encompasses all direct costs included in the operations, with the majority cost being electrical consumption, however other costs can include including any staff, real estate costs, ASIC repair and maintenance, internet connectivity, security, data center maintenance, and electrical equipment maintenance. Electrical costs may vary quarter over quarter.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



*Average revenue per BTC is for mining operations only and excludes HPC operations.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



4 References to annualized revenue and run-rate revenue are considered future-oriented financial information. Readers should be cautioned that this information is used by the Company only for the purpose of evaluating the merit of this line of its business operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay offering scalable AI and cloud compute services, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and creating long-term value for its shareholders and host communities.