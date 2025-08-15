Wenge Invests in Cherrypicks to Jointly Drive China's AI Go-Global Strategy and Elevate Hong Kong's AI Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that NetDragon and its subsidiary Cherrypicks, together with Zhongke WengAI, today hosted the launch ceremony for "Leading the future with AI & mobility: NetDragon's Cherrypicks & Zhongke WengAI's Strategic Alliance." The alliance aims to accelerate innovative AI applications across enterprise and education. This collaboration marks a milestone in bringing China's core AI technologies to global markets under the lead of a Hong Kong enterprise, injecting strong momentum into Hong Kong's AI ecosystem and reinforcing the city's role as an innovation hub for the Greater Bay Area and the world.

Cherrypicks and Zhongke WengAI will engage in an exclusive collaboration outside Mainland China to promote AI services. Under the partnership, Cherrypicks will serve as Wenge's sole overseas commercialization and go-to-market platform. Wenge is investing in Cherrypicks and will contribute AI technology resources to jointly develop and deploy products and solutions for overseas markets across public services, finance, healthcare, and commercial sectors. Dr. Waley Wang, Chairman of Zhongke WengAI, will join the Board of Directors of Cherrypicks to align strategic direction and technology roadmap, driving efficient execution of joint projects.

Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, said: "This three-party collaboration exemplifies the convergence of China's AI 'go-global' strategy with Hong Kong's innovation strengths. As a bridge between the Mainland and international markets, Cherrypicks will leverage synergies to bring leading AI technologies such as the 'YaYi' large language model to Hong Kong and overseas, powering smart city development and industry upgrades, and further cementing Hong Kong's position as an international innovation hub."

Dr. Waley Wang, Chairman and Founder of Zhongke WengAI, said: "We attach great importance to our collaboration with Cherrypicks under NetDragon. As an international gateway for innovation with a multilingual environment, Hong Kong is strategically significant for Wenge's overseas expansion. Cherrypicks' professional capabilities and local ecosystem network will strongly support the rollout of our AI technologies and products in global markets. We look forward to jointly enabling industry transformation with AI and delivering higher-quality intelligent services for customers worldwide."

Mr. Kenny Chien, CEO of Cherrypicks, said: "We are honored to partner with Zhongke WengAI to bring China's leading AI technologies and innovations to the world. By combining our strengths in AI deployment, mobile technologies, and cross-border services, we will develop intelligent products tailored to local and international needs, foster a healthy AI ecosystem in Hong Kong, and help enterprises seize new opportunities in the intelligent era."

Zhongke WengAI is widely recognized as a technology leader in Mainland China's AI sector. Its self-developed "YaYi" large language model and AI Scientist agent ranked first across two global AI agent benchmarks in 2025, outperforming multiple international players. Wenge's products deliver industry-leading performance in multimodal data processing, reasoning and decision-making, and semantic understanding, and are broadly applied in finance, healthcare, and scientific research, serving nearly one thousand organizations with efficient, intelligent solutions. Incubated by the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wenge continues to collaborate with renowned universities and technology enterprises at home and abroad to advance AI-driven industrial innovation.

At the launch event, Wenge introduced its latest research achievement, the YaYi AI-Scientist platform for scientific research, and showcased its international flagship products and technologies. Among them, the social listening product Wisky, powered by the YaYi model and cross-modal retrieval capabilities, enables comprehensive hot-topic trend analysis, cross-modal information retrieval across the web, intelligent report generation, an intelligent radar engine, and intelligent dashboard analytics. Wisky is available via API, on-premises deployment, SaaS, and mobile experiences, allowing users to stay on top of global dynamics anytime, anywhere and helping enterprises sharpen their competitive edge in the era of mobile intelligence.

Wenge also unveiled the international version of Yoya, a multimodal (audio/video) content creation tool. Built on 33 leading multimodal capabilities-including video segmentation, image generation, video generation, video cataloging, digital humans/avatars, speech synthesis, and cross-modal retrieval-Yoya serves marketing, branding, and events use cases with agent-driven features such as one-click video creation from raw assets, multilingual video translation, image style transfer, and AI voice cloning. The tool is specially optimized for mobile, enabling users in Hong Kong and worldwide to create high-quality multimedia content on their phones and accelerating the adoption of AI mobile intelligence across creative industries.

Wenge further introduced a one-stop Agent development toolkit, offering a zero-code, enterprise-grade platform to address deployment challenges across industries. With this tool, users can rapidly build custom AI agents and leverage mobile technologies for real-time deployment and use, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a hub for AI mobile intelligence.

Through its partnership with Cherrypicks, Wenge will combine the strengths of both parties to build cutting-edge AI products for mobile scenarios-for example, integrating Wisky's social listening with Yoya's content creation capabilities-to develop mobile intelligent solutions tailored to Hong Kong's multilingual and cross-border needs, serving a broader international client base and helping enterprises capture new opportunities in the age of intelligent mobility.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online, and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its online education business both domestically and globally, and its overseas education business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

About Zhongke WengAI

Zhongke WengAI is a leading enterprise AI technology service provider founded in 2017. Incubated by the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the company focuses on next generation decision intelligence, achieving breakthroughs in core technologies such as multilingual understanding, cross modal semantics, and decision making in complex scenarios. The company has developed DIOS, a proprietary decision intelligence operating system, the Tianhu X Data AI data operating system, the YaYi multilingual large language model, and the Zhichuan X Agent platform driving large scale commercial adoption of general AI. The company is a domestic leader in AI for media communications, security, finance, and government affairs, and has served more than 1,000 government and enterprise clients.

The company has led or participated in multiple National Key R&D Programs and major national science and technology initiatives. Zhongke WengAI is recognized as a national level "Specialized and Sophisticated Little Giant" enterprise and has been selected to the Forbes China Top 50 AI Companies and the CCID Think Tank (under MIIT) China Top 20 AI Companies.

About Cherrypicks

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Cherrypicks is a subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 777). The company focuses on innovative technologies spanning smart cities, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, e‐wallets, and smart location services, and holds a leading position in the Asia‐Pacific region. Cherrypicks' user experiences and solutions are at the forefront of the industry, and its patented and patent‐pending products have won more than 100 local and international awards representing Hong Kong and China on global stages. The company's early startup story was featured as a Harvard Business School case study (No. N9‐807‐106).

Cherrypicks' world‐class mobile innovation solutions are trusted by long‐term partners across banking, insurance, F&B, retail, property management, travel, and transportation.

