Russian Troops Shell Kherson Center With Artillery In Morning, Injure One Person

2025-08-15 05:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“At around 8:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the central part of Kherson with artillery,” the report said.

It is noted that a 52-year-old man suffered an explosive injury as a result of the enemy strike.

Read also: Elderly woman killed in a shelling of Kherson

The victim is under medical supervision.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and five were wounded in the Kherson region on August 14 as a result of Russian strikes .

