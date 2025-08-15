403
Banco Do Brasil's Profit Slumps As Farm Defaults And Tough Rules Shock System
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco do Brasil, Brazil's biggest state-owned bank, just took a major financial hit. Its latest results show profits for the second quarter fell 60% to R$ 3.8 billion ($691 million), missing analyst expectations.
For four years, Banco do Brasil's profits kept climbing. Now, after just two rough quarters, that streak has been broken. So, what caused this sudden change? The main reason is a surge in missed payments-especially from farms.
Agribusiness, long a powerhouse in the Brazilian economy, faces a wave of court-ordered debt restructuring as many farmers cannot pay their loans. Bank-wide, the share of late loans rose to 4.21%, while farm loan defaults hit 3.49%, based on official statements.
Regulators also demanded stronger safety nets for losses with stricter rules, forcing the bank to stash away R$ 94 billion ($17.1 billion) in loan-loss reserves-half again as much as last year's amount.
That big cash cushion ate into the bank's bottom line, pushing credit costs for the quarter up to R$ 15 billion ($2.7 billion), more than double last year's figure. What about its competitors?
Others like Itaú , Santander, and Bradesco kept defaults lower and profits strong. Banco do Brasil, however, saw its return on equity-a basic measure of profitability-crash to 8.4%, far below peers, showing the hit was unique to it.
Even so, the bank continued to lend, with its total loan book at R$ 1.3 trillion ($236 billion), growing 11% from last year. Corporate lending jumped nearly 15%. Farm and consumer loans also grew. The new payroll-deductible loan program lent out R$ 7 billion ($1.3 billion) just since March.
Banco do Brasil Slashes Profit Outlook
Now, Banco do Brasil faces the reality of lower expected profits for the year: it cut its forecast to R$ 21 to R$ 25 billion ($3.8 to $4.5 billion), much less than the originally promised R$ 37 to R$ 41 billion ($6.7 to $7.5 billion).
The real story is more than a quarterly miss. Banco do Brasil 's troubles spotlight how trouble in a key sector-like agriculture-can quickly ripple through a financial system.
It also shows what happens when rules get stricter and banks have to shoulder bigger safety buffers for risk. This combination left the bank uniquely exposed in a country where the rural sector is big and volatile.
For international observers, the warning is clear: even old and large banks can face sudden shocks when key customers falter and the rules of the game change.
