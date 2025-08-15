Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-08-15 02:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
15 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.093133

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,415,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 106,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,327,387 have voting rights and 3,020,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 457.093133 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
554 459.50 08:11:10 LSE
510 460.50 08:26:12 LSE
188 460.50 08:26:12 LSE
166 458.50 08:32:16 LSE
71 458.50 08:32:16 LSE
95 458.00 08:35:58 LSE
61 458.00 08:35:58 LSE
207 458.00 08:43:50 LSE
151 458.00 09:05:49 LSE
227 458.00 09:05:49 LSE
98 457.50 09:15:54 LSE
155 457.50 09:15:54 LSE
6 457.50 09:40:42 LSE
188 457.50 09:41:31 LSE
527 457.50 09:53:51 LSE
188 457.00 10:26:57 LSE
188 456.50 10:30:28 LSE
327 456.50 10:42:53 LSE
88 456.50 10:42:53 LSE
188 455.50 11:47:55 LSE
76 454.50 12:41:41 LSE
316 455.00 12:41:41 LSE
148 454.50 12:45:52 LSE
374 454.50 12:45:52 LSE
24 454.50 12:45:52 LSE
45 456.00 12:51:00 LSE
16 456.00 12:51:00 LSE
188 456.50 12:59:00 LSE
92 456.50 12:59:00 LSE
16 456.50 12:59:00 LSE
185 456.50 12:59:00 LSE
83 456.50 12:59:00 LSE
16 457.00 13:15:37 LSE
16 457.00 13:15:37 LSE
156 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
204 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
188 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
163 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
25 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
163 457.00 13:15:52 LSE
188 457.00 13:16:00 LSE
188 457.00 13:30:21 LSE
427 457.00 13:30:21 LSE
188 457.00 13:30:33 LSE
188 457.50 13:31:15 LSE
188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE
188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE
188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE
16 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
16 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
156 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
42 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
146 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
38 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
150 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
92 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
96 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
44 457.00 13:55:23 LSE
47 457.00 13:55:24 LSE
15 457.00 13:55:24 LSE
1 457.00 13:55:24 LSE
81 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
195 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
58 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
130 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
104 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
35 457.00 13:59:34 LSE
49 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
66 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
122 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
16 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
172 457.00 13:59:35 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
16 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
50 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
69 457.00 13:59:37 LSE
2 457.00 13:59:38 LSE
5 456.00 15:11:20 LSE
16 456.00 15:13:47 LSE
46 456.00 15:13:47 LSE
5 456.00 15:13:47 LSE
503 456.00 15:26:00 LSE
156 456.00 15:26:00 LSE
95 456.00 15:26:00 LSE
93 456.00 15:26:00 LSE
10 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
258 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
21 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
5 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
11 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
5 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
14 457.00 15:35:33 LSE
16 457.00 15:45:12 LSE
16 457.00 15:45:12 LSE
101 457.00 15:45:34 LSE
189 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
96 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
4 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
12 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
77 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
89 457.00 15:52:36 LSE
57 457.00 15:53:00 LSE
16 457.00 15:53:00 LSE
27 457.00 15:53:45 LSE
19 457.00 15:53:45 LSE
369 457.00 15:53:45 LSE
189 457.00 15:53:45 LSE
14 457.00 15:53:54 LSE
175 457.00 15:54:00 LSE
94 457.00 15:54:00 LSE
32 457.00 15:54:00 LSE
63 457.00 15:54:00 LSE
189 457.00 15:54:30 LSE
50 457.00 15:55:00 LSE
16 457.00 15:55:00 LSE
55 457.00 16:03:44 LSE
68 457.00 16:03:44 LSE
121 456.50 16:28:52 LSE
31 456.50 16:28:52 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN15082025004107003653ID1109932454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search