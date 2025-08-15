Student and Perplexity Create Global Partnership to Power Student Learning with AI

LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Student , the world's largest student accommodation marketplace, has partnered with Perplexity , the cutting-edge AI-powered answer engine, to revolutionize how students learn, think, and succeed globally. This first-of-its-kind collaboration for Student will offer students up to seven months of free access to Perplexity Pro ensuring they have access to accurate, trustworthy AI as the next academic year commences.Supercharging Student Living and LearningAs students face rising academic demands and digital distractions, one thing is clear: AI is no longer optional, it is essential. At Student, technology is central to meeting students' needs and expectations in both their academic and living journeys. Through this pioneering partnership, Student has once again delivered on its reputation as the go-to and trusted platform for students and accommodation partners. With access to Perplexity Pro, Student has a unique opportunity to provide the global student community with accommodation options around the world along with academic, social and personal support through AI.Empowering the AI GenerationThrough the Student platform, students will be able to access a range of options and features associated with this partnership, including:● 1 Month Free: Students who sign up to Student will receive a one-month free subscription to Perplexity Pro.● 6 Months Free: Students who book with Student will receive an additional six months free subscription to Perplexity Pro across thousands of eligible properties around the world.● Access to Comet, Perplexity's AI-Powered Browser: Comet is a powerful new web browser and AI assistant.Perplexity Pro, a Powerful AI CompanionStudents using Perplexity Pro can feel empowered in their studies using the most accurate and transparent AI tool for research and learning. Whether that is finding reliable answers in real time, collaborating on group projects or accessing the latest academic insights and news. These capabilities reflect recent studies that show 86% of students globally use AI in some form to support their studies1. This shift is part of a broader global transformation in higher education that is expected to grow to a population of nearly 600 million students by 2040.Rupert Spiegelberg, CEO, Student says, "At Student we believe embracing AI is essential in today's world. We are passionate about technology and meeting the needs of students' by providing access to market-leading and innovative partnerships that sets us apart.This important partnership with Perplexity is a first for students looking to book accommodation and continues to revolutionize our approach, connecting technology partners to millions of accommodation landlords and students globally. We help students find the best places to live in over 400 cities around the world, and now we are empowering them to elevate their learning with access to cutting-edge AI research tools.”“We are excited to collaborate with Student to bring Perplexity Pro to students around the world,' said Ryan Foutty VP of business at Perplexity. Accurate, trustworthy answers are essential to academic success and every aspect of students' lives.”The Student and Perplexity partnership launched this week, just in time for the new academic year. It marks a bold step forward in Student's journey and its commitment to supporting every aspect of student life.

