Nanobles Corporation Contracts Akoode Tech To Build Plant Chat® Open AI Website

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nanobles Corporation has officially partnered with Akoode Technologies, a leading global AI and software development firm, to develop the full-scale Plant Chatplatform and its new standalone website. Designed for all plant enthusiasts - from growers and gardeners to plant medicine users and researchers - Plant Chatwill serve as a research-grade, user-focused ecosystem for education, cultivation support, and scientific discovery."This is something we've been working on behind the scenes for years as part of the bigger picture for Nanobles Corporation. As an IP holding corporation, there comes a time when you have to release certain assets into the world and step into new arenas," explained Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson. "AI's momentum started building several years ago, and my partner was ahead of the curve in bringing this idea forward. Plant Chat is the result of that foresight - a platform built to merge plant-based science with advanced technology in a way that makes a real difference."As part of its broader growth strategy, Nanobles also announced it is moving to conclude its merger with the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC). This transition will allow Nanobles to sharpen its focus on Nutraceutical innovation with its two star brands, Get Balancedand Nano Terps, the launch and expansion of Plant ChatAI, the Get BalancedResearch Initiative on the ECS, and the licensing of its vast intellectual property portfolio."Back in mid-2024, Nanobles and the Global Cannabinoid Research Center merged to combine GCRC's science and IP with Nanobles' corporate structure and brand-building capabilities. At the time, it made sense to operate under one roof, especially as we built out our trademark and licensing division, " Stated Nanoble's David Uhalley. "But as of 2025, it's clear our focus has shifted. The paperwork is complete, Robinson has regained GCRC, minus a significant amount of IP he contributed to Nanobles, which now anchors our licensing and brand portfolio."David Uhalley, the corporation's IP officer, explains, "We're fully non-cannabis, working with nutraceuticals, botanical terpenes, and other plant-based innovations. With Plant Chatready to launch, the split allows us to stay mission-focused and build without the distraction of the endlessly changing industry that surrounds the GCRC name. I'm excited about how my ECS responds to nutraceutical therapies, and with Plant Chat coming in the 3rd quarter, we're all eager to see it live.Plant Chatwill deliver a unique experience where users can create their own verified user account, and:** Log plant growth and care – track watering schedules, nutrient inputs, pruning dates, and other cultivation activities.** Record plant medicine use – document doses, blends, and effects while monitoring wellness outcomes.** Participate in research surveys – contribute to structured, privacy-controlled studies that advance global plant science.** Get AI-powered insights – receive personalized feedback based on logs, plant data, and user goals.** Access tailored education – explore articles on the Plant ChatBlog** Use Plant Chat- An AI-powered engine, far more than a search, for plant science, education, and interactive researchAkoode Technologies will design a responsive, secure, and scalable platform that integrates user verification, interactive logging, and real-time survey capabilities. The new website will be fully SEO-optimized, visually dynamic, and purpose-built to give Plant Chatits own independent identity outside of Nanobles' corporate site."Plant Chatis not just another wellness app – it's a living research hub where people, plants, and science meet," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles Corporation. "We're giving everyday users the tools to understand plants and their health better while producing valuable, research-grade data that benefits the global plant medicine community.""Ending the GCRC merger is simply about focus. Nanobles is committed to scaling Plant Chat, expanding our nutraceuticals, and advancing ECS research while strategically licensing our IP to partners who share our mission. We're excited about working with Akoode. They've shown their immense worth to our team to date, and I know they'll continue to do so under their very professional leadership, " Robinson explained."Partnering with Nanobles on Plant Chatand the new corporate site is more than just a project – it's a vision for the future," said Akhil Verma, CEO of Akoode Technologies. "At Akoode, we believe in building technologies that not only perform but transform, and this collaboration is a perfect example. Working with a pioneer like Mike Robinson and the Nanobles team, we're not just delivering code – we're shaping a future where artificial intelligence and plant-based science come together to change lives.""From personalized education to real-time phyto-intelligence, Plant Chat will guide users through logs, journeys, learning paths, surveys, and even personalized wellness ecosystems that Nanobles will offer. Future versions of the platform will go beyond the Beta launch that's coming soon. Plant Chatis the kind of work that drives our team: mission-aligned, globally scalable, and built for impact," stated Verma.The Plant Chatplatform will integrate features such as verified user accounts, customizable logs and settings, and data-sharing controls for premium users in its future versions, offering enhanced options for controlling their research participation. By combining these tools with educational resources and interactive tracking, Plant Chatwill provide both practical daily use and significant value for global research initiatives.The platform and new website are both scheduled to beta launch in less than 2 months, the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant step forward in Nanobles' expansion into interactive, technology-driven plant medicine solutions."We'll be working towards a hard launch with the full Open AI driven website in the 4th quarter, due to the cost just to run the platform we're looking for investment partners to bring us to the next level, but we're starting the Get BalancedResearch Initiative with the beta launch that's coming in Q3 to show what we're able to do to those that can finance many new versions - we've even spoken of white label to universities and more," Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson explains. "But more than anything, we look forward to consumers signing up to use it, for people to have it on the phone, tablet, or desktop."In its beta launch, Plant Chatwill offer an open and accessible user experience - anyone can sign up for free. As users join and verify their accounts, the first wave of survey studies will begin, allowing participants to contribute to early-stage research. During this period, the platform will operate through Plant Chaton GPT, giving users immediate access to its AI-driven features ahead of the upcoming hard launch, which will introduce the full suite of tools and capabilities."Even after we're offering premium accounts, we'll also have a freemium platform that everyone can use and have their interactive profiles. " David Uhalley continued, "We're looking to offer the world something that it's never seen before, and allow users who sign up initially to keep their accounts - along with anyone else who doesn't have the funds for Premium."The global AI market is experiencing rapid expansion, with valuations projected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming decade as industries integrate artificial intelligence into everyday processes. OpenAI-driven platforms are at the forefront of this shift, delivering personalized, adaptive, and data-rich user experiences.Plant Chatrepresents Nanobles' entry into this transformative space, a unique blend of plant science, wellness tracking, and research participation. By combining the depth of botanical knowledge with the adaptability of AI, Plant Chatpositions Nanobles Corporation not just as a nutraceutical innovator but as a technology company shaping how people interact with plants and their health.About Nanobles CorporationFounded in 2020 as an intellectual property (IP) holding corporation, Nanobles is now moving forward with a portfolio of offerings in nutraceuticals, botanical terpene formulations, AI-driven platforms, and brand licensing. The company develops plant-based wellness solutions and technologies that support the body's Master Regulator – the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) – while creating scalable IP for licensing to mission-aligned partners. Through its research initiatives and product innovations, Nanobles bridges natural science and advanced technology to improve global wellness.About Akoode TechnologiesAkoode Technologies is a top-tier AI and software development company with offices in India and the USA, specializing in AI, deep learning, data science, and computer vision. Known for delivering cutting-edge digital solutions, Akoode helps businesses harness the power of intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and visual recognition systems.Their team builds custom mobile and web apps, AI-powered platforms, and enterprise solutions across industries like healthcare, fintech, logistics, and retail. With a strong global presence and a focus on innovation, Akoode is driving the future of technology with innovative, scalable, and reliable solutions.

