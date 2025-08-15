Suniel Shetty On Independence Day: No Pride Like Being Indian

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday, actor Suniel Shetty saluted the bravehearts who keep the country safe and said that there's“no pride like being an Indian.”

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video, which begins with him waving the Indian flag, saluting the soldiers and also posing with the jawans.

Heaping praise on India's Armed Forces, he wrote:“No force like our Armed Forces.”

The actor added:“No pride like being Indian. Saluting the bravehearts who safeguard our nation and ensure that India breathes free. Sabhi deshwasiyo ko swatantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaye.”

Talking about the actor, his latest release is“Hunter” Season 2, which also stars

Jackie Shroff and Anusha Dandekar, which is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Suniel will next be seen in“Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

The actor will also reprise his iconic role as Shyam in Priyadarshan's "Hera Pheri 3", co-starring Akshay Kumar. The first installment of the comedy film franchise first released in 2000.

The film is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which itself was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie See The Man Run. The plot revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are in desperate need of money. They chance upon a ransom call through a cross-connection and hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.