Lucid Counters EV Tax Credit Expiry With Its Own $7,500 'Advantage' Deal On Gravity SUV

Lucid Motors said Thursday it will provide a $7,500“Lucid Advantage Credit” to qualifying customers who lease its Gravity SUV between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, aiming to offset the loss of the U.S. federal electric vehicle tax credit ending Sept. 30.

The company said the incentive will apply to new orders placed by Sept.30 as well as to existing qualifying customers unable to take delivery before the federal credit expires.

Lucid said no additional steps are required to receive the benefit.

Lucid's Gravity SUV packs seating for seven, 828 horsepower, and up to 450 miles of EPA-rated range, along with the convenience of plug-and-charge access to Tesla's Supercharger network without needing an adapter.

The Grand Touring trim squeezes the feel of a full-size SUV into a midsize footprint.

The company said it's focused on making EVs more accessible while pushing the limits of performance and efficiency.

With the federal $7,500 EV credit ending soon, Lucid calls its new Lucid Advantage Credit a“seamless” way to make sure customers still get the same benefit, even as government incentives change.

Last month, Lucid stated that Uber Technologies plans to deploy 20,000 or more Gravity SUVs equipped with a Level 4 autonomy system on its ride-hailing platform over a six-year period.

Lucid's move comes as Tesla adjusts its own incentives and tightens delivery schedules ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline for the federal credit.

CEO Elon Musk emphasized that U.S. customers must take delivery by that date, not just place an order, to qualify for the $7,500 credit.

For the Model Y, Tesla had set an Aug.11 order cutoff for a free upgrade on eligible inventory and raised the Long Range AWD lease price to $449 a month from $399, a jump of up to 14%.

Estimated delivery times for both Model Y variants have been extended to four to six weeks from one to three weeks.

For the Model 3, the free upgrade offer applies to inventory ordered by Aug. 18. Lease pricing starts at $299 a month for the Rear-Wheel Drive and $699 for the Performance trim, both with $3,000 down for 24 months.

Both the Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for a $7,500 credit on qualifying cash and financed purchases delivered by Sept. 30, as well as a $7,500 lease incentive.

Tesla is also offering $1,000 off to military personnel, first responders, teachers, and students, along with a one-month trial of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and the ability to transfer the feature to an existing vehicle.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lucid was 'bearish' amid 'extremely low' message volume.

Lucid's stock has declined 26% so far in 2025.

