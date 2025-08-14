Dr. Sagy Grinberg Launches Nationwide Healing Hands Scholarship To Support Future Leaders In Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Sagy GrinbergDr. Sagy Grinberg Launches Nationwide Healing Hands Scholarship to Support Future Leaders in Healthcare

New York City, NY - In a significant initiative aimed at fostering the growth of future healthcare leaders, board-certified physician Dr. Sagy Grinberg officially announces the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare . This nationwide scholarship is now open to undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing careers in healthcare-related fields, including but not limited to medicine, nursing, public health, and biomedical sciences.

With a well-established career in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Dr. Sagy Grinberg brings years of clinical experience and academic dedication to this philanthropic effort. As the lead physician of his own private practice, Dr. Sagy Grinberg has long understood the value of supporting emerging professionals who demonstrate both compassion and a commitment to evidence-based care. This scholarship marks a new chapter in his mission to help build a stronger, more innovative healthcare workforce.

The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare invites undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions to submit an original essay addressing the following prompt:

“What inspires you to pursue a career in healthcare, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through your future work?”

The essay should be between 750 and 1,000 words and reflect the applicant's personal motivation, vision, and potential contributions to the healthcare field. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026 , and the selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026 .

Dr. Sagy Grinberg created this scholarship not only to reward academic ambition but also to recognize individuals who seek to bring about tangible, positive change in their communities through healthcare.“The future of medicine relies on dedicated individuals with the heart and resilience to improve lives,” says Dr. Sagy Grinberg .“This scholarship is designed to uplift those students and help them stay focused on their journey.”

The scholarship is open to students nationwide without restriction to geographic location, offering a unique opportunity to applicants regardless of where they study in the United States.

In addition to his practice in New York City, Dr. Sagy Grinberg has made considerable contributions to the fields of infection control, hospital and outpatient medicine, and medical research. He remains actively engaged in clinical advancement and continues to mentor rising medical professionals. Through this scholarship, he aims to provide financial assistance while also inspiring students to uphold high standards of patient care and clinical integrity.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply via the official scholarship website: dr-sagy-grinberg-scholarship/