Evgo Recognized By Newsweek As One Of America's Greatest Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes EVgo's financial performance and commitment to technological innovation as a leading infrastructure provider for EV drivers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Receiving a star rating of 4.5 out of 5, EVgo is among the top rated within the 650 U.S. companies recognized by Newsweek as operating at the highest caliber of business performance.

“For EVgo to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Companies is a testament to our position as a leading infrastructure provider, and our progress in shaping the future of mobility for American drivers who choose electric,” said Badar Khan, EVgo CEO.“We are honored to receive this recognition as one of the only charging providers included on this prestigious list.”









Newsweek uses a comprehensive analysis of public information, employee interviews, surveys, and over 120 key performance indicators to determine its ratings. Companies are also evaluated across four key performance categories: American workforce performance, technological innovation, stock and financial performance, and operational sustainability.

Among other eligibility criteria assessed using 2024 results, companies must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange and have a main office in the U.S. Companies also must report revenue exceeding $75 million in 2024, which EVgo well exceeded, reporting $257 million for the full-year 2024, an increase of 60% year over year.

Several significant announcements that EVgo made in 2024 were also considered, including:



Partnerships with leading automakers , including surpassing 2,000 stalls with General Motors and a commitment to deploying customer-centric "flagship" locations in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. Additional automaker partnerships include Toyota Empact and Toyota charging program .

Co-development of next generation charging architecture . The new architecture will include ultra-fast chargers centered on the customer experience with features like extended cable length and advanced power sharing. Network expansion with key retail partners , including Meijer and Regency Centers .



“Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are proud to present America's Greatest Companies 2025, highlighting 650 U.S. companies that are operating at the highest caliber when it comes to business performance,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek.“These companies exemplify what it means to lead with resilience and forward-thinking vision-setting the standard for excellence in American business today and into the future.”

For more information about the EVgo network, visit .

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation's leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across over 40 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Contacts

For Investors:

...

For Media:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at