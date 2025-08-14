Quotemedia Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results And Strong Growth Outlook

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several larger legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)



Revenue: $4.93 million, up $253,265 (5%); FX-neutral growth of 6%(1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1): $99,121, compared to $493,393, reflecting lower capitalized development costs Net Loss: $853,582, compared to $251,173, due to the accounting impact of development cost capitalization changes



Management Commentary

“We delivered solid revenue growth this quarter and closed major new contracts that will begin generating revenue in Q3,” said Robert J. Thompson, QuoteMedia's Chairman of the Board.“We are also in advanced negotiations for additional large-scale deployments, which we expect to further enhance our performance.”

The Company's Q2 profitability was impacted by how development costs were capitalized:



A smaller proportion of development costs were capitalized compared to previous quarters, resulting in more costs being expensed immediately. Because development costs are amortized over three years, amortization expense remains elevated from prior periods, temporarily reducing Adjusted EBITDA.

While the accounting for development costs significantly impacted our bottom line, it had no impact on cash flow. Gross margin, EBITDA, and profitability are expected to improve in future quarters as amortization expense decreases.

Outlook

“We are confident in a strong second half of 2025,” Thompson added.“Our pipeline is robust, and we are proud of the team's ability to secure and implement high-value contracts.”

Conference Call Details

QuoteMedia will host a conference call Friday, August 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Q2 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 15, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: 888-999-3182; 848-280-6330

Conference ID: 3818457 PIN: 2420

Or use the Conference Link below to bypass the operator:

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at:

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit .

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:



We experienced solid revenue growth, and we expect to see even greater improvement throughout the year

In future quarters, amortization expense will decrease reflecting the lower levels of capitalized development costs, and our profitability will increase accordingly. Additionally, this will lead to improvement in our gross margin as well as EBITDA moving forward. We are looking forward to a strong second half of 2025



Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income: